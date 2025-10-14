UK gets a Kindle-busting eBook store that breaks down the barriers
PocketBook has brought its universal English-language eBook store to the UK
Quick Summary
The Kindle-rivalling e-reader company PocketBook has launched a UK version of its own eBook store – and you don't even need a PocketBook e-reader to use it. In fact, you don't need an e-reader at all.
Spanning more than 4.5 million books and 90,000 audiobooks, the online eBook shop is open to everyone and every device capable of reading LCP DRM files. That means they are protected from piracy, but more universally supported that the AZW3 and AZW books Amazon sells for Kindle.
You can download and read them on any app that supports LCP DRM, such as Thorium Reader for desktop computers, or a number of compatible apps for iOS and Android.
LCP DRM books are also supported by e-readers from InkBook.
Of course, PocketBook would rather you read them on its own devices, and you can therefore access the entire library (as operated by distributor Gardners) through the number of devices the Swiss firm makes.
This includes its Kindle Colorsoft rival, the Verse Pro Color – which is also considerably cheaper than its peer.
PocketBook was also one of the first E Ink device manufacturers to add full colour to a notepad style tablet, with the launch of its InkPad Eo.
"We’re proud to open this new PocketBook chapter in the UK," said the company's managing director, Enrico Mueller.
"By adding Gardners' rich catalogue to our ecosystem, we’re making e-reading even more accessible to users across the UK.
"We are also glad to offer content, protected by LCP DRM. With this solution we ensure greater flexibility and fewer barriers – staying true to our mission of making reading as user-friendly as possible."
You can find the PocketBook eBook library online now, with millions of titles available.
