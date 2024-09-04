ReMarkable goes full colour with the Paper Pro 11.8-inch paper tablet

Quick Summary A new ReMarkable paper tablet has been announced and this time it comes with a full colour display. The ReMarkable Paper Pro is available to order now, priced from $579 in the US.

ReMarkable has announced its latest paper tablet and it's gone full colour for the first time.

Like its last couple of large display devices, the ReMarkable Paper Pro is designed to be used with a digital pen – a Marker or Marker Plus – and offers a paper-like writing and drawing experience.

However, the 11.8-inch tablet now comes with a proprietary "Canvas Color" display that allows for up to nine colours to be selected when writing and sketching. These can be blended and layered, so can be used for highlights and notes that will catch the eye more than monochrome alternatives.

The screen technology is also capable of displaying thousands of colours when reading, so are great for browsing newspapers, magazines and eBooks.

The Paper Pro also comes with a new adjustable reading light for a comfortable experience, and as it doesn't require a bright backlight, it's less likely to give eye strain over conventional tablets.

(Image credit: ReMarkable)

Another key new feature of the Paper Pro is its lower latency – improved by 40% in comparison with the ReMarkable 2. Latency, claims the manufacturer, is down to 12ms so you will barely notice any lag when using the Marker on the screen.

"ReMarkable Paper Pro uses advanced technology to recreate something unimaginably complex yet incredibly simple: the feeling of putting pen to paper," said the brand's chief design officer, Mats Herding Solberg.

"It’s perfect for anyone who wants to bring the focus and clarity you get from working on paper into the digital age."

Of course, it's not the only paper tablet product on the market – Amazon has its Kindle Scribe and Kobo the Elipsa 2E, but neither are in colour. They also sport smaller screens at 10.2 and 10.3-inches respectively.

Kobo has recently moved into colour eBook readers, but is yet to use that technology in a paper tablet.

That gives ReMarkable a fairly clean run for a while, especially as the Paper Pro can be ordered now from ReMarkable or BestBuy at a price of $579 with a Marker, $629 with a Marker Plus. You can also add a Book Folio cover, which comes in a variety of colours and starts at $89, or a Type Cover with a full keyboard for $229.

We're awaiting prices and release details for the UK and other countries outside the US.