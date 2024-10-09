Apple’s next big launch tipped for 1 November – and that should include iPad mini

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly planning a hardware launch for 1 November 2024. It's expected to feature new M4 MacBook Pros, the Mac mini, the iMac and the updated iPad mini.

As we reported last week, Apple's M4 Macs are on track for a late 2024 launch. And we may have the exact date for that launch event – 1 November.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, whose sources tell him that Apple is planning its next big launch event for the beginning of November. It's also planning to release iOS 18.1 a few days before, on 28 October. This will officially bring Apple Intelligence to US customers.

The UK launch of Apple Intelligence is still planned for December.

In addition to the M4 Macs, Gurman says that Apple is also (finally) planning to launch the revamped iPad mini at the same November launch. Here's what to expect.

Apple November 2024 launch event: what's coming?

According to Gurman, we'll see "at least some of" the following new hardware in November:

Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip (code-named J604).

High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips (J614 and J616).

Revamped Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations (J773).

Refreshed iMac with an M4 chip (J623).

Refreshed iPad mini (J410).

And Apple also plans to launch more devices in early 2025:

13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 (J613 and J615).

Revamped iPhone SE (V59).

Refreshed 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models (J607 and J637).

New Magic Keyboards for the updated iPad Air line (R307 and R308).

Upgraded AirTag item finder accessory (B589).

There are also new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, but they're not due imminently. The best guess is currently summer for the Studio and later in the year for the Pro.