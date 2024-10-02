M4 Macs are still on track for launch before Christmas, says expert

Quick Summary Apple's M4 iMac, Mac mini and MacBook Pros are still on track for late 2024 releases. However, the previously predicted October launch may have been moved back a few weeks.

Last month we reported that Apple was preparing multiple M4-powered Macs for release in late 2024, and now a new report says that those plans are very much on track.

However, it seems that the launch of the M4 versions of some of Apple's best-loved Macs might have been pushed back to November 2024.

Bloomberg has recently rejigged its timings when it comes to the next Apple launch event. Previously we'd been told to expect a launch in October 2024, but it has changed that – first of all to "in the coming weeks" and then "this year".

Irrespective of the date, though, these new Macs should be worth waiting for.

What M4 Macs will Apple launch in 2024?

We're expecting to see the M4 processor in updated versions of Apple's laptops and desktops.

Initially, that means the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which will be offered with three different versions of the M4 processor: as with previous M-series MacBook Pros there will be standard chips, Pro chips and Max chips.

As far as we can tell, the designs of these new Macs will be largely unchanged. The next big upgrade, to OLED displays, is currently planned for 2026. It's a similar story with the iMac, which is expected to stay the same other than its M4 processor upgrade.

One of the biggest changes will be to Apple's smallest Mac, the Mac mini. Not only is it getting a bump to the M4 and M4 Pro chips, but it's also getting a radical redesign that has a lot in common with the Apple TV 4K.

The design of the mini hasn't changed in over a decade, and while there's nothing particularly wrong with its current look it does appear a little dated compared to Apple's other Mac models.