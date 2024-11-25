Apple Pencil Pro is at the lowest price I've ever seen for Black Friday

If you've recently bought a new iPad (or plan to as part of the Black Friday sales), you might want to consider adding an Apple Pencil to your setup.
Not only is it great for sketching and being more precise with image editing, the stylus can help you add notes to documents and so much more.
Even better still is that the flagship Apple Pencil Pro, which includes additional features, haptics and gestures, is now available in an amazing Black Friday deal itself. You can get 16% off from a number of retailers, including John Lewis.
The Apple Pencil Pro is the ultimate version of Apple's stylus. It has additional gestures and haptics that allow for much finer control, and it works well with all the latest iPads, including the new iPad mini.
Why consider the Apple Pencil Pro?
The Apple Pencil Pro arrived earlier this year – at the start of summer – and has a number of key new features that make it the best iPad stylus.
It includes Barrel Roll, which uses a sensor inside the barrel to track how you hold the Pencil, and when you rotate it you can change on-screen capabilities. There are new squeeze haptics too, which can bring up a menu with the lightest presses.
It was also the first Apple Pencil to include FindMy technology, helping you find where you placed it last if you happen to lose it.
The Pencil Pro is compatible with the all-new iPad mini 7, the latest 13- and 11-inch iPad Pro devices with M4 chips, plus the M2 iPad Airs – both 13- and 11-inch models.
If you have an older iPad, you should look out for deals on the Apple Pencil USB-C variant or older versions.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
