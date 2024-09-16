Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery

Quick Summary
As with iPhone, Apple is opening up the iPad to third-party app stores very soon.
In fact, the change starts today, but only applies to residents in EU countries.
It's taken slightly longer than with the iPhone, but Apple is finally cracking open the floodgates where third-party app stores on the iPad are concerned.
With the arrival of iPadOS 18, which will be available as an update for people to download and install today, Monday 16 September, users who are residents of EU states will be able to install other app stores if they choose to. Unfortunately though, that doesn't apply to US users, nor those in the UK at present.
This all comes back to the long shadow of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which Apple has been wrestling with since it came into force, along with other tech giants. The DMA insists that platform owners relinquish their monopoly on certain services on those platforms.
Apple was given six months to modify iPadOS to comply with the regulations, and therefore to add this third-party app store loophole along with a few other changes that aren't quite so user-facing. That deadline is approaching, which is why the change is now going live.
Given how powerful newer iPad models are, such as the M4 iPad Pro, one big outcome of this change will be on the gaming front, where Epic Games has already confirmed that it'll bring its app store to the platform to let people download and play Fortnite without needing any workarounds.
So, if you live in an EU country and own an iPad that is compatible with iPadOS 18, this is a great incentive to get the software update downloaded and installed when you can.
If you need more, another outcome of the DMA, according to Engadget, is that third-party web browsers have been freed up to use more of their own tech, rather than being restricted to Apple's WebKit system.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
This could mean that browsers like Chrome or Firefox get to bring a little more of their own personality to the platform down the line.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Apple Watch SE still tipped to be fantastic in plastic
Apple's most affordable Apple Watch is now expected to arrive in early 2025
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple now focused on new iPads and M4 Macs, claims expert
The most powerful Macs ever made are preparing to launch: expect the big reveal in late October
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: all four models compared – should you pre-order today?
How do the 2024 iPhone upgrades compare to what was launched last year's iPhone 15 models?
By David Nield Published
-
Apple Intelligence rollout to begin soon – here's when your iPhone will get it
Apple has announced different stages for its AI system rollout, here's when it's coming to your region
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max – bigger, more powerful and smarter
Apple's latest Pro models are upgraded in just about every area
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a sleek new black finish
No Watch Ultra 3 this year, but here's the next best thing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
One more thing I'd love to see at the Apple iPhone 16 event
Apple's new iPhones are launched this week but I'm still hoping for a few surprises
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone 16 release date might have been accidentally leaked by Apple itself
Surely it can't be a coincidence?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Bluetooth gets a huge upgrade that better helps you find your phone and other devices
Bluetooth 6.0 will be able to tell distances to improve Find My services
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is the iPhone 16 coming out? Could Apple's on-sale date be a surprise?
The iPhone 16 has already bucked trends once
By Max Freeman-Mills Published