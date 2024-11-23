Amazon's brand new Kindle 2024 just got price-slashed to its lowest ever

Shopping for new tech is best done towards the end of the year when there are offers at most retailers across the web, with huge price drops on everything from smartphones to smart speakers. Amazon usually has some of the best Black Friday deals with big discounts on a selection of its own-brand devices.

The Black Friday sale kicked off early in 2024, and we've spotted a few jaw-dropping deals that are already available to buy ahead of the day itself (on the 29 November).

Right now you can buy the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 for only £124.99 (with ads), which is a 22% discount on its regular price of £159.99. Or if you'd rather have it without ads you can buy that version for £134.99 – reduced from £169.99.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon’s 2024 model of the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for travel thanks to its 7-inch glare-free screen, waterproof design and weeks of battery life. It was only released in October of this year, so to see it discounted already is a very pleasant surprise indeed.

The brand-new Paperwhite is the best Kindle for most people, so it'll be a good choice whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one. It comes in black, jade green or raspberry pink, and you can buy it with or without ads depending on how much you’re willing to spend.

Thanks to this nifty little device, you’ll be able to carry thousands of books with you wherever you go, whether that’s on your commute or when you jet off on holiday.

The 7-inch screen is a great size for comfortable reading, it’s bright and glare-free so you’ll be able to see it in any lighting conditions, even under bright sunlight. More than that, the brightness will automatically adjust itself depending on the time of day and there’s an amber light built-in so you don’t strain your eyes when day turns to night.

You’ll be able to use it anywhere and everywhere. It’s super slim so will slip easily into your bag, and it’s waterproof so you won’t need to worry about accidentally dropping it in the bath or getting caught in a sudden downpour of rain in the park.

One of the best parts is you’ll very rarely need to remember to charge it, Amazon claims the Paperwhite will last up to 12 weeks of battery. And when you do eventually need to hook it up to power, you’ll get a full charge in around two and a half hours.

The 2024 model of the Kindle Paperwhite has only been available to buy for just over a month, so it’s great to see such a big price drop on it already. Today it's the most affordable it has been so far (we double-checked this using CamelCamelCamel).