Amazon's brand new Kindle 2024 just got price-slashed to its lowest ever

Shopping for new tech is best done towards the end of the year when there are offers at most retailers across the web, with huge price drops on everything from smartphones to smart speakers. Amazon usually has some of the best Black Friday deals with big discounts on a selection of its own-brand devices.
The Black Friday sale kicked off early in 2024, and we've spotted a few jaw-dropping deals that are already available to buy ahead of the day itself (on the 29 November).
Right now you can buy the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 for only £124.99 (with ads), which is a 22% discount on its regular price of £159.99. Or if you'd rather have it without ads you can buy that version for £134.99 – reduced from £169.99.
Amazon’s 2024 model of the Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for travel thanks to its 7-inch glare-free screen, waterproof design and weeks of battery life. It was only released in October of this year, so to see it discounted already is a very pleasant surprise indeed.
The brand-new Paperwhite is the best Kindle for most people, so it'll be a good choice whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one. It comes in black, jade green or raspberry pink, and you can buy it with or without ads depending on how much you’re willing to spend.
Thanks to this nifty little device, you’ll be able to carry thousands of books with you wherever you go, whether that’s on your commute or when you jet off on holiday.
The 7-inch screen is a great size for comfortable reading, it’s bright and glare-free so you’ll be able to see it in any lighting conditions, even under bright sunlight. More than that, the brightness will automatically adjust itself depending on the time of day and there’s an amber light built-in so you don’t strain your eyes when day turns to night.
You’ll be able to use it anywhere and everywhere. It’s super slim so will slip easily into your bag, and it’s waterproof so you won’t need to worry about accidentally dropping it in the bath or getting caught in a sudden downpour of rain in the park.
One of the best parts is you’ll very rarely need to remember to charge it, Amazon claims the Paperwhite will last up to 12 weeks of battery. And when you do eventually need to hook it up to power, you’ll get a full charge in around two and a half hours.
The 2024 model of the Kindle Paperwhite has only been available to buy for just over a month, so it’s great to see such a big price drop on it already. Today it's the most affordable it has been so far (we double-checked this using CamelCamelCamel).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Yasmine is the former Reviews Writer for T3, so she's been knee-deep in the latest tech products for reviewing and curating into the best buying guides since she started in 2019. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech – and since departing has also held a role as Digital Spy's Tech Editor. In her free time, you'll catch her travelling the globe – the perks of being a freelance tech expert – tending to her plants when at home and, but of course, planning her next big trip.
-
-
Netflix wants you to think differently about Black Friday and beyond
Talk about timely: Netflix's 'Buy Now!' documentary arrives in the midst of peak sales season
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to ‘life-proof’ your knees, according to a fitness expert
Stronger knees equals better movement and less pain, what’s not to love?
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published