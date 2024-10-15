Amazon Kindle Paperwhite also getting a big upgrade this week, according to leak

Quick Summary Leaked images of a 12th generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite have appeared online. They show a device with a larger, 7-inch display and more sustainable packaging, which is thought to be coming very soon.

We recently brought you news of a new Amazon Kindle in the pipeline, which is said to be releasing "within days", and now it seems it'll be joined by an upgraded Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Pictures of an alleged new Paperwhite model have been posted online, showing the new packaging and a few key specifications. If true, it could be an instant contender to be one of the best Kindles yet.

(Image credit: gavan820 / Reddit)

Redditor gavan820 found the pics of the 12th generation e-reader on eBay, of all places. They claim a retailer was selling it and believe it's of a genuine product.

Considering we've heard rumours of a new Paperwhite ourselves, we also believe it's likely to be a real product. And while Amazon itself is yet to comment and confirm, there's plenty of chatter out there that suggests we'll find out for sure soon – maybe even tomorrow, 16 October.

As for today's leak, the biggest upgrade to the latest Kindle Paperwhite is exactly that – it'll be bigger. Well, it'll have a larger screen anyway.

The leaked packaging lists a 7-inch E Ink "glare-free" display. The current model, which was released three years ago, has a 6.8-inch screen.

As for the rest of the specs, it doesn't seem like much else will change. The eBook device will continue with an adjustable warm light and IPX8 waterproofing – so capable of being submerged down to 2-metres for 60 minutes.

There will also be "weeks of battery life", which is as unspecific as it comes but par for the course for e-readers.

We don't have any indication on price yet, but you can see by the packaging that Amazon is taking sustainability seriously. We've previously heard that the new standard Kindle will come in packaging made from 98% wood fibre, and that looks to be the case here too. It'll be completely recyclable, therefore.

Hopefully we'll get to find out for sure very soon, with the speculated launch being imminent. You'll be able to see all the confirmed details right here on T3 as soon as they are announced.