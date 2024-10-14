Upgraded Amazon Kindle to arrive in days, claims report

Quick Summary
First leaked a few weeks ago, it seems that a new Amazon Kindle is now imminent.
Sources online claim Amazon is set to announce its range refresh this week, on 16 October.
A new Amazon Kindle could be coming this week, according to a report. It is claimed that a upgraded version of the entry-level model will be announced on 16 October.
Now there are claims that we'll see the new eBook reader sooner than later, with Goodereader.com suggesting that it'll be officially announced this Wednesday.
The cheapest model amongst Amazon's best Kindles, the standard e-reader continues to be hugely popular, especially on the run-in to holiday season. However, the latest version came out two years ago, so it's long overdue a refresh.
The earlier leak revealed that the biggest tech upgrade will be a better-illuminated display.
The E Ink screen will be the same size, it is said – so 6-inches and 300dpi – but you'll get 25% more light to better read eBooks at night.
The existing Kindle has just four LEDs set into the display's edge, whereas the step-up Kindle Paperwhite has 17. Hopefully, we'll get something more like its sibling, but at a similar entry price point.
Everything else seems to be similar to before, too. However, a new colour – thought to be the green in the leaked images – is tipped. The e-reader is also said to be more sustainably built, using 75% recycled plastic and 90% recycled aluminium.
The packaging will also be made from 98% wood fibre, it is claimed.
The new Kindle might even be joined by another refreshed family member. There are additional reports that a second device was spotted in an FCC filing recently, which could suggest even the Paperwhite is getting a new model.
And, the fact that the Kindle listing pages on Amazon.co.uk seem to be down at the moment suggests that there's something in the pipeline. We'll keep you informed on any new products as soon as we find out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
