Upgraded Amazon Kindle to arrive in days, claims report

Amazon Kindle 2024
(Image credit: Good e-Reader)
Rik Henderson
By
published
First leaked a few weeks ago, it seems that a new Amazon Kindle is now imminent.

Sources online claim Amazon is set to announce its range refresh this week, on 16 October.

A new Amazon Kindle could be coming this week, according to a report. It is claimed that a upgraded version of the entry-level model will be announced on 16 October.

Now there are claims that we'll see the new eBook reader sooner than later, with Goodereader.com suggesting that it'll be officially announced this Wednesday.

Amazon Kindle 2024

(Image credit: MediaMarkt)

The cheapest model amongst Amazon's best Kindles, the standard e-reader continues to be hugely popular, especially on the run-in to holiday season. However, the latest version came out two years ago, so it's long overdue a refresh.

The earlier leak revealed that the biggest tech upgrade will be a better-illuminated display.

The E Ink screen will be the same size, it is said – so 6-inches and 300dpi – but you'll get 25% more light to better read eBooks at night.

The existing Kindle has just four LEDs set into the display's edge, whereas the step-up Kindle Paperwhite has 17. Hopefully, we'll get something more like its sibling, but at a similar entry price point.

Everything else seems to be similar to before, too. However, a new colour – thought to be the green in the leaked images – is tipped. The e-reader is also said to be more sustainably built, using 75% recycled plastic and 90% recycled aluminium.

The packaging will also be made from 98% wood fibre, it is claimed.

The new Kindle might even be joined by another refreshed family member. There are additional reports that a second device was spotted in an FCC filing recently, which could suggest even the Paperwhite is getting a new model.

And, the fact that the Kindle listing pages on Amazon.co.uk seem to be down at the moment suggests that there's something in the pipeline. We'll keep you informed on any new products as soon as we find out.

