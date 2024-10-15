All-new Apple iPad mini 7 gets a surprise announcement – pre-orders now open

Quick Summary
Apple has surprisingly announced a new iPad mini outside of a major event.
It is available for pre-order now, priced from £499 / $499.
We've been waiting years for a new iPad mini and Apple only goes and sneaks one onto its store with very little fanfare.
Not that we're complaining though, as the iPad mini remains among the best iPads and the new model is now available to pre-order with some significant upgrades underneath the hood.
For starters, the new model runs on the same A17 Pro chip that drives last year's top-level iPhones – the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. That's important as the new mini will support Apple Intelligence features when they start to arrive later this month.
You also get faster wireless connectivity, with the tablet now coming with Wi-Fi 6E tech. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model supports 5G too, which uses eSIM to hook-up with the network of your choice. And there's now a USB-C port rather than Lightning for charging, which Apple claims is two-times faster for data transfer.
And finally, the iPad mini 7 supports the Apple Pencil Pro – the sensor-packed latest stylus from the brand that was launched in May. This makes the iPad mini more than just a travel companion, it's now a serious creative tool, too.
Many of the other specifications are similar to its three year-old predecessor. You get an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2266 x 1488) and a 12-megapixel rear camera that is Smart HDR 4-enabled.
The front camera uses a 12-megapixel sensor too, plus an ultra-wide lens. It can record video up to 1080p 30fps, while the rear can capture up to 4K 60fps footage.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Centre Stage is available for video calling, which makes sure you are always in the centre of the frame, even if you're moving around.
Touch ID is on board for security, with the sensor hidden underneath the power button.
The new iPad mini is available to pre-order now in Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray.
It's priced from £499 / $499 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, £649 / $649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, and will ship from Wednesday 23 October 2024.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Echo Dot vs Show vs Pop vs Spot: which Amazon smart speaker should you choose?
Everything you need to know about Amazon Echo devices
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The Winter bulk: 5 expert tips to pack on muscle the right way this season
An expert shares how to build lean muscle and avoid the 'dirty bulk'
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This iPhone SE 4 feature may be missing in action
The iPhone SE 4 may resemble the most recent iPhones, but it looks like it'll be lacking one key feature
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your iPhone could soon be the perfect partner for sports events, gigs and shows
Digital concert tickets could soon include everything from playlists to the location of your pals
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple’s slowing down its schedule for everything other than iPhones, says insider
The iPhone will remain an annual upgrade, but a new report says Apple plans to slow down its release schedule from 2025
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple’s next big launch tipped for 1 November – and that should include iPad mini
M4 Macs and the long-awaited iPad mini update are pencilled in for a November launch
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone SE 4 could be a cheaper iPhone 15, insiders claim
The same sensor as the iPhone 15 and the same processor as the iPhone 16? This is getting interesting
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple Intelligence will add plenty to your iPhone, but also take something important away
What the right hand giveth...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 17 tipped for upgrade Android owners have enjoyed for years
This is one rumour we can definitely get on board with
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your iPhone 16 or 16 Pro battery should last longer, here's why
There's an increase in battery size in all iPhone 16 models
By Britta O'Boyle Published