A new Amazon Kindle just quietly launched with a glare-free screen – it could even save you £100s

Quick Summary Amazon is finally bringing a cheaper Kindle Scribe to the UK and Germany. It ditches the front light in favour of a reduced price and will be available from 10 June 2026.

Amazon has stealthily launched the Kindle Scribe without Front Light in the UK and Germany. The e-reader and tablet has been available in the US for a while, but it's finally rolling out elsewhere from 10 June 2026.

By ditching the front light, Amazon has managed to get the new Kindle Scribe down in price – offering a better value option for those who want the benefit of an E Ink notepad but without the elevated cost.

Amazon Kindle Scribe without Front Light: £389.99 at Amazon The new Kindle Scribe dispenses with the front light to get the price down, but everything else available on the regular model is available here too. That includes the pencil stylus and 11-inch glare free display.

It will cost £389.99 in the UK – £60 less than the similar black and white model with a front light. And it's almost £200 cheaper than the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, so could be an option if you want to make your budget go further.

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The Kindle Scribe without Front Light is an 11-inch device with a glare-free display and paper-like writing experience. You get a pencil stylus in the box, which enables you to draw or write on the screen with little to no latency, and there are built-in notebook and AI tools to interact with.

(Image credit: Amazon)

You can, of course, use it as a regular e-reader too, with a battery life that lasts for weeks on a single charge, and the ability to import your own documents via Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive.

The device is just 5.4mm thin and weighs just 400g. It comes with 16GB of storage – half that of the regular Kindle Scribe – but pretty everything else is intact. Indeed, thanks to the lack of the light, you get longer battery life for reading.

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