Straight from the 60s, these Nordic speakers will have you swinging your pants

Quick Summary The Arundel Sound 1961 Series speakers have returned after a two year absence. There are tower, monitor, bookshelf, height and surround speakers, a centre speaker and two subwoofers, so can be spec'ed for a Hi-Fi or home cinema system.

If you're looking for speakers that combine Nordic design with high specifications, the return of the Arendal Sound 1961 Series will be music to your ears... and your home cinema too.

The 1961 Series has been unavailable for two years, and now it's returned with the promise of even more bang for your musical buck – promising an ideal match for one of the best turntables or home theatre setup.

Arendel Sound's 1961 Series speakers promise to deliver the kind of performance you'd expect to pay considerably more money for, and while these aren't exactly budget – ranging from £530 / $600 / about AU$1,080 to £1,600 / $1,900 / about AU$3,255 – almost all of them come in at or well under the £1K mark.

Arendal Sound 1961 series: key features and pricing

The 1961 Series takes features from the firm's more premium 1723 Series, including waveguide tweeters and custom drivers, plus HDF and hand-painted cabinets. The look is consistent with Arendal's other Nordic-inspired speakers, enabling you to mix and match from different ranges.

The flagship here is the tower with its 28mm soft dome waveguide tweeter, custom 5.5-inch long-fibre pulp-cone drivers and sealable bass port.

The same tweeters and drivers also power the stand and wall-mountable monitor speakers, bookshelf and centre speakers, and you'll also find them in the height speakers – these can sit atop the towers or you can put them on the wall or ceiling.

Last but not least, there are the triaxial surround speakers, which once again can be wall-mounted, and a vented Subwoofer 1V. It features a 550W RMS Avalanche 550 iQ amplifier with intelligent DSP and a custom 12.2-inch reinforced glass fibre driver.

There's also a more compact sub, the Subwoofer 1S, with the same driver and amplification.

The Arendal Sound 1961 Series prices are:

1961 Tower: £1,600 / $1,900 / about AU$3,255 per pair

1961 Monitor: £1,000 / $1,150 / about AU$2,035 per pair

1961 Bookshelf: £730 / $850 / about AU$1,485 per pair

1961 Centre: £530 / $600 / about AU$1,080

1961 Height: £730 / $850 / about AU$1,485 per pair

1961 Surround: £830 / $950 / about AU$1,690 per pair

1961 Subwoofer 1V: £1,050 / $1,200 / about AU$2,135

1961 Subwoofer 1S: £900 / $1,000 / about AU$1,830

You can find out more on the Arundel Sound website .