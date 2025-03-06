Straight from the 60s, these Nordic speakers will have you swinging your pants
These award winning speakers are back after a two-year absence
Quick Summary
The Arundel Sound 1961 Series speakers have returned after a two year absence.
There are tower, monitor, bookshelf, height and surround speakers, a centre speaker and two subwoofers, so can be spec'ed for a Hi-Fi or home cinema system.
If you're looking for speakers that combine Nordic design with high specifications, the return of the Arendal Sound 1961 Series will be music to your ears... and your home cinema too.
The 1961 Series has been unavailable for two years, and now it's returned with the promise of even more bang for your musical buck – promising an ideal match for one of the best turntables or home theatre setup.
Arendel Sound's 1961 Series speakers promise to deliver the kind of performance you'd expect to pay considerably more money for, and while these aren't exactly budget – ranging from £530 / $600 / about AU$1,080 to £1,600 / $1,900 / about AU$3,255 – almost all of them come in at or well under the £1K mark.
Arendal Sound 1961 series: key features and pricing
The 1961 Series takes features from the firm's more premium 1723 Series, including waveguide tweeters and custom drivers, plus HDF and hand-painted cabinets. The look is consistent with Arendal's other Nordic-inspired speakers, enabling you to mix and match from different ranges.
The flagship here is the tower with its 28mm soft dome waveguide tweeter, custom 5.5-inch long-fibre pulp-cone drivers and sealable bass port.
The same tweeters and drivers also power the stand and wall-mountable monitor speakers, bookshelf and centre speakers, and you'll also find them in the height speakers – these can sit atop the towers or you can put them on the wall or ceiling.
Last but not least, there are the triaxial surround speakers, which once again can be wall-mounted, and a vented Subwoofer 1V. It features a 550W RMS Avalanche 550 iQ amplifier with intelligent DSP and a custom 12.2-inch reinforced glass fibre driver.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's also a more compact sub, the Subwoofer 1S, with the same driver and amplification.
The Arendal Sound 1961 Series prices are:
- 1961 Tower: £1,600 / $1,900 / about AU$3,255 per pair
- 1961 Monitor: £1,000 / $1,150 / about AU$2,035 per pair
- 1961 Bookshelf: £730 / $850 / about AU$1,485 per pair
- 1961 Centre: £530 / $600 / about AU$1,080
- 1961 Height: £730 / $850 / about AU$1,485 per pair
- 1961 Surround: £830 / $950 / about AU$1,690 per pair
- 1961 Subwoofer 1V: £1,050 / $1,200 / about AU$2,135
- 1961 Subwoofer 1S: £900 / $1,000 / about AU$1,830
You can find out more on the Arundel Sound website .
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Osteopathic therapist recommends three exercises to fix Runner's Knee in just three minutes a day
Knee pain, be gone!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
3 HYROX athletes reveal the race day essentials they can’t live without
From supplements to training gear and the weird and wonderful snacks
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published