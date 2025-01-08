Klipsch wants to ensure your parties are super loud – in more ways than one

Quick Summary
Klipsch has announced three new illuminating, karaoke-ready, Bluetooth party speakers.
Named after the iconic party cities of Vegas, Miami and New York, all three will be available to buy from spring 2025.
Vegas, Miami and New York. All fantastic locations for a big night out, and the inspiration behind the names for Klipsch’s new range of powerful Music City Party Speakers announced at CES 2025.
Designed to be portable so you can take the party anywhere, all three Bluetooth speakers are 5.2-enabled and feature carry handles, plus at least eight hours of battery life.
You get a built-in microphone for impromptu karaoke parties, plus RGB lighting which can be set to different colours and patterns. There are six preset light shows to choose from, and the lights on the front and sides will pulsate with the music.
There’s even a trio of sound effect buttons – airhorn, record scratch and applause – to really hype up the crowd (and annoy the neighbours).
Download the Klipsch Connect Plus app on your phone and you’ll be able to create customised preferences – tinkering with the EQ settings, lighting and more – to set the perfect tone for your party.
The Klipsch Vegas (the smallest of the three) and Klipsch Miami can be mounted on poles, while the Klipsch New York and Miami have built-in trolley wheels making it easier to move the two larger speakers.
If you want to take your parties to the next level, you can link multiple Music City Party Speakers together over Bluetooth, and all three come with Klipsch's Ultra Bass setting – perfect for when the crowd is demanding those low frequencies.
From Vegas to Miami to New York
The Klipsch Vegas has a horn-loaded compression tweeter and 5.25-inch woofer, capable of delivering a max output of 95dB. It comes with a claimed eight hours of battery life with the lights off, which drops to six hours if you opt to have the lights on.
Meanwhile, the Klipsch Miami adds a second 5.25-inch woofer to the setup found in the Vegas, upping the output to 105dB. It features a bigger battery too, with 18 hours (no lights) / 10 hours (with lights) of claimed playback on a single charge. It's also the only speaker to come with a retractable handle for easy trundling.
Finally, the Klipsch New York features a pair of professional-grade 8-inch woofers alongside a horn-loaded compression tweeter and dual custom front ports, boasting a max output of 110dB. Battery life here is 12 hours without lights, and 9 hours with lights.
The Music City Party Speakers range may not feature on most people's best wireless speakers shopping list, but for party hosts looking to amplify their next gathering, Klipsch's trio could well be tempting.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Vegas
|Miami
|New York
|Dimensions
|12.1" W x 16.4" H x 11.8" D
|12.7" W x 26.2" H x 13.5" D
|15.6" W x 31.8" H x 15.6" D
|Weight
|13.8 lbs (6.3 kg)
|40.7 lbs (18.5 kg)
|56.5 lbs (25.6 kg)
|Max Output
|95dB
|105dB
|110dB
|Frequency Response
|45Hz-20kHz +/- 6dB
|40Hz-20kHz +/- 6dB
|35Hz-20kHz +/- 6dB
All three speakers are available for pre-order now, and will be available from spring 2025.
The entry-level Klipsch Vegas price is $299 / £319 / €349, the mid-sized Klipsch Miami costs $549 / €649 (around £440) and the biggest of the bunch, the skyscraper that is the Klipsch New York, will set you back $699 / €899 (around £560).
