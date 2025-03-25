Klipsch's mid-century musical marvels are back with a bang

Quick Summary Klipsch's Klipschorn speaker helped invent Hi-Fi, and it's been in continuous production – with ongoing improvements – since the 1940s. For 2025, there's a new model, as well as a new version of its smaller sibling – the La Scala.

Fancy a new version of the speaker that helped invent Hi-Fi? Klipsch is introducing new versions of two of its most famous models, the La Scala and the Klipschorn.

The Klipschorn was invented by Paul Klipsch in the early 1940s and launched in '46. No other speaker has been in continuous production for so long. That's testament to how good it is.

It's the kind of speaker that has audio writers struggling for superlatives.

The La Scala is a slightly smaller version of the Klipschorn, and is shockingly young by comparison – having launched in 1963.

It too has a proud place in hi-fi history, although it was initially intended to be a smaller Klipschorn for use as a PA system. However, like its older sibling, it has classic styling and a sound signature designed to give your turntable or system significant weight.

Both speakers have been refined repeatedly over the years, and are part of Klipsch's Heritage range. For 2025, there are brand new versions of each with some important improvements.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Klipschorn and La Scala: what's new for 2025

The Klipschorn AK7 has a modified version of the current K-771 compression driver with a new extended phase plug. There's a new K1133 3-inch compression driver, and the horn is new too – it's a K-406M tractrix horn with Klipsch's "mumps" technology,

This promises to deliver improved efficiency, clarity and power. It's used across Klipsch's high-end speakers but hadn't made its way to the Klipschorn and La Scala before now.

The Klipschorn also gets a new input panel and an optional external crossover, and the colour options have changed. In addition to the familiar American Walnut and Black Ash, there's a new American Auburn colour.

The La Scala AL6 also gets the improved compression drivers and horn from the Klipschorn AK7, and there's a new 12" K-281 woofer, too. As with its bigger stablemate, it gets a new input panel and optional external crossover, and the colour options too.

Both sets of speakers will launch in Europe in May 2025.

Prices are €25,998 ($17,998 / about £21,755 / AU$44,740) for the Klipschorn AK7 (per pair), €19,998 ($14,998 / about £16,735 / AU$34,415) for the La Scala AL6 (per pair), and €3,999 ($3,499 / about £3,346 / AU$6,882) for the optional Heritage Active Crossover.