Acoustic Energy’s superb speakers just got a huge upgrade

Quick Summary Acoustic Energy has completely redesigned its 300 Series speakers to add features normally only found in much more expensive models. Coming later in February, prices start at £649 (about $800 / AU$1,295).

You can't accuse Acoustic Energy of slacking, in updating its 300 Series loudspeakers, it hasn't carried a single part across from the previous models. Every component has been "meticulously designed", and there are some very significant upgrades here.

The executive summary is that Acoustic Energy has brought some of the key features of much more expensive speakers to this more affordable range. They could therefore be an ideal match to one of the best turntables or OLED TVs if you fancy building yourself an audio or home theatre setup.

There are four speakers in the range – the AE300 stand mounts, AE309 and AE320 floorstanders, and the AE307 LCR home cinema speaker.

The heart of the new speakers is a new midrange woofer. It's been created from a blend of paper and coconut husk that Acoustic Energy says delivers all the punch of the firm's traditional aluminium cone while also offering warmth and clarity

It's paired with a new soft-dome tweeter based on those in the firm's flagship Corinium speakers, plus a new crossover, also derived from the flagship project. According to Acoustic Energy it minimises phase distortion and preserves the speakers' musicality.

Acoustic Energy 300 Series: key features and pricing

In addition to that new driver, the 300 Series also get something normally reserved for much more expensive systems – Resonance Suppression Composite (RSC) cabinets.

Acoustic Energy first used RSC in its Reference Series almost 15 years ago, and the construction is designed to significantly reduce cabinet radiation to deliver a "pure, uncoloured and natural sound". The cabinets are also slimmer but not deeper than before.

Where the previous 300 Series came in high gloss finishes, the new models are more subtle. You can choose from three finishes: the walnut shown above, "silk-touch" matte black, or "silk-touch" matte white. The speakers come with colour-coordinated trims, matching grille fabrics and, in the case of the floorstanders, solid aluminium feet.

Prices start at £649 (about $800 / AU$1,295) for the AE300, rising to £1,999 (about $2,485 / AU$3,999) for the AE320. They'll be available in the UK from authorised dealers in February 2025.