Your older Apple Watch may now be obsolete

Quick Summary
Older Apple Watch users could be set to lose some key features.
That's because the Apple Watch Series 4 has just been added to Apple's vintage list.
It might be an unpopular opinion, but I'd wager that the Apple Watch is the brand's most significant contribution to the world of tech. Sure, the iPhone also deserves a shout, but the impact of the Apple Watch is hard to comprehend.
One of my favourite stats about the Apple Watch is that in 2019, it outsold the entire Swiss watch industry combined. That's simply ludicrous, and a testament to the sheer staying power of the device.
Now, though, it looks as though another older Apple Watch is set to face the chopping block. That's because the Apple Watch Series 4 has just been marked as 'vintage' by the Cupertino-based brand.
That should really come as no surprise, though. Apple's vintage list simply includes every product which has been off sale for more than five years. And while that may not sound vintage compared to a bottle of port or a car, in the world of technology, that's a lifetime.
We're now six iterations on from that device, and that has brought some changes. Physically, the Apple Watch Series 10 is slimmer than previous models, having shaved a full millimetre from the case thickness.
That should be quite useful in balancing out the increased case diameter, which has risen from 40 and 44mm options to 42 and 46mm options. Materials have also changed, from Stainless Steel and Aluminium to Aluminium and Titanium variants.
The internal processor is also leaps and bounds ahead, and while the smorgasbord of different sensors may read fairly similarly, they've gone through six years of revisions and upgrades. The end result is not only going to be better right now, it's going to stay updated for a few years to come, too.
So, while the news may be a sad moment for those still using the Apple Watch Series 4, it's certainly no surprise. If you're ready to upgrade to the latest model, check out the best prices listed below.
