This luxury smartwatch actually lives up to the hype – and it’s now £50 off

Smartwatches aren’t exactly rare these days. But smartwatches that look genuinely premium, feel incredibly well-made, and come packed with proper health tech? That’s rarer – and it’s exactly what Huawei’s Watch 5 delivers.

Normally priced from £399, the Watch 5 is now £50 off until 29 June, and Huawei is even throwing in a bonus strap to sweeten the deal. It’s a limited-time offer that makes one of the most stylish and capable wearables on the market even more tempting.

Huawei Watch 5: was £399 now £349 at Huawei UK It's beautiful, competent, and now £50 off: the Huawei Watch 5 really has it all. Perfect for fashion-conscious people who prefer their smartwatches to look good, the Watch 5 is the ultimate health wearable that keeps tabs on a myriad of metrics. Don't miss out!

This isn’t just a fitness tracker in disguise. The Huawei Watch 5 pairs classic analogue design cues with top-tier materials like spherical sapphire glass, aerospace-grade titanium, and a stunning LTPO display that punches out up to 3000 nits of brightness. Basically, it looks like a luxury timepiece, not a gadget – and that’s the point.

But there’s brains behind the beauty. Huawei’s new Multi-sensing X-TAP tech lets you get fingertip SpO2 readings in under 10 seconds, while the One-Tap Health Glance checks 11 health metrics in just a minute.

Heart rate variability, respiratory health, skin temperature; it’s all there, along with smart Health Insights that actually help you spot trends before they become problems.

Add in dual battery modes (up to 11 days!), eSIM connectivity for calls and maps without your phone, 100+ sport modes, intuitive gesture controls, and full Android/iOS compatibility, and you’ve got one seriously smart timepiece.

Honestly? If you’ve been smartwatch-curious but unimpressed with the usual suspects, the Huawei Watch 5 might just be the wearable you’ve been waiting for. And now it’s cheaper, too.