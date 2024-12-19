Older Pixel Watch and Fitbit models just got a neat, free feature upgrade

Quick Summary
Older Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit models are getting a sweet free software upgrade.
The new feature is a must-have for those who enjoy a lot of cardio.
We're big fans of the Google Pixel Watch 3 here at T3. The device feels like a real coming-of-age moment for the range, with a series of refinements to the overall form.
While that's great news for those with cash to splash on a new smartwatch, it's not so fun for anyone who has something older. Fortunately, Google has heard you, bringing an early Christmas present to anyone using an older Pixel Watch or fitness tracker from the brand's range.
The December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop brings Cardio Load and Target Load to a range of other devices. That feature launched alongside the newest Pixel Watch 3, and is used to measure the strain on your cardiovascular system during different activities.
It considers both the duration and intensity of those activities, to ensure you're measuring all of the relevant metrics. For example, if your activity is more strenuous, but for a lesser time, that will be reflected in your Cardio Load score.
The Target Load uses a similar idea, but is more of a predictive measure. It takes into account your fitness level, any recent activity and how your bodies' recovery is, to suggest the level of activity you're ready for on any given day.
So, which device are getting this update? Well, quite a wide range. As you'd probably expect, both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and the earlier, original Pixel Watch will enjoy the new features.
However, it's also coming to a really wide array of Fitbit models. The full list of those can be found below:
- Inspire 2
- Inspire 3
- Luxe
- Sense
- Sense 2
- Versa 2
- Versa 3
- Versa 4
- Charge 5
- Charge 6
It's a great upgrade for users. The way the feature works is a big bonus for those who love to track their fitness, and should make the older devices much more useful in those scenarios.
As ever with these kinds of updates, don't panic if it doesn't hit your handset right away. These things often roll out over the course of days and weeks, so it may just need a moment to hit your device.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
