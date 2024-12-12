Huawei’s Holiday Sale brings big discounts and free gifts for tech enthusiasts

Santa has come early, and this time, he’s decked out in Huawei gear. Huawei’s Christmas Sale is on, and it’s loaded with exclusive deals, free goodies, and enough discounts to make even the Grinch crack a smile. This sale is a must-see if you're on the hunt for the perfect gift – be it for a loved one or just to spoil yourself (because you deserve it).

Starting with Huawei’s Watch GT 5 Series, it is the ultimate stocking stuffer for the fitness fanatic or style-conscious tech lover. Starting from £229.99, each purchase includes a free set of FreeBuds 5i and an additional strap. Choose the sleek Festive Gold Milanese or the outdoorsy Brown Composite Leather; either way, this wearable makes your wrist look good while keeping you on top of your health goals.

For those seeking a blood pressure monitor in disguise, the Huawei Watch D2 is a steal at £349.99, bundled with – you guessed it – FreeBuds 5i and a strap. The Watch D2 isn’t just a blood pressure monitor; it can also do everything you’d expect from a top-tier smartwatch. Perfect for yourself, your parents or your grandparents.

Who doesn’t need a bit more rhythm in their life? Huawei’s audio lineup is here to turn up the volume on your Christmas playlist. The FreeClip earbuds, at just £149.99 ( was £179.99 ), combine futuristic looks with booming bass, available in chic Black, Beige, or Purple. And for audiophiles, the FreeBuds Pro 3, now only £139.99 ( was £179.99 ), offers top-notch sound quality for 40 quid off. Even the compact FreeBuds 6i joins the party, down to £69.99 ( was £89.99 ). That’s music to our ears – and wallets.

Tablets are the modern Santa-approved way to keep kids entertained (or sneak in some Netflix for yourself). Huawei’s MatePad Pro 12.2, discounted to £749.99 ( was £799.99 ), comes with a free M-Pencil for your artistic or note-taking whims. The MatePad 12 X is now £479.99 ( was £549.99 ), and the super-affordable MatePad SE 11” is down to £169.99 ( was £199.99 ) – they are also bundled with free pens.

Why not give the gift of multitasking this season? Huawei’s MateBook series is prepped and primed for anyone looking to crush work, gaming, or everything in between. Highlights include the sleek MateBook 14 ( was £1199.99 , now £999.99) and the powerhouse MateBook D16 (starting at £449.99). These deals scream, "I care about your tech upgrade," and save you up to £300. That’s holiday cheer in laptop form.

With up to 25% off across wearables, audio, tablets, and PCs, Huawei has you covered for every tech lover on your list. Add some sparkle to your holiday shopping, and make sure your gifts are unwrapped with gasps of delight this Christmas. Don’t wait – these offers are only live from December 4 to 31.