Don't wait for Black Friday! Top-rated Google smartwatch crashes to lowest price at Amazon now

Google has recently launched the fourth iteration of its smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, but if you like to get your money's worth, you shouldn't worry about it too much. Instead, take a look at this Pixel Watch 3 offer at Amazon, which knocks £176 off the original asking price.

Tech products get cheaper over time, so it's not a massive surprise that Google (Amazon?) decided to take some money off the top. That said, this offer just about halves the price of a gadget we've all been drooling over last year.

The Google Pixel Watch 3, launched almost exactly a year ago, comes in two sizes (41 mm and 45 mm) with the larger model (the one on sale) giving ~40 % more display area than prior models.

Its Actua AMOLED display can hit up to 2,000 nits brightness, making it much more legible in bright light than earlier Pixel watches. Under the hood, it runs Wear OS 5 and is powered by Qualcomm’s SW5100 chip with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

In health and fitness, the watch leans heavily on Fitbit’s suite: advanced running metrics, ECG tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, readiness and recovery insights, and sleep analysis. You can build custom workouts, get pacing cues mid-run, and track cardio load.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4/5 GHz), NFC for payments, and optional LTE (eSIM) in supported variants. It also supports UWB (ultra-wideband) and multi-GNSS for better location tracking. Build and durability are solid: 5 ATM / IP68 water/dust resistance and Gorilla Glass protection.

Battery life is rated at ~24 hours with the always-on display active, and a Battery Saver mode can stretch that toward 36 hours. Deep Google integration is a big draw — expect full access to Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and smart home controls, with seamless interaction with Pixel phones and Nest devices.

At 44 % off, this marks the lowest price yet for the Pixel Watch 3, making it a standout value for Android users who want a premium smartwatch without paying full retail.