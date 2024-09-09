Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a sleek new black finish

Quick Summary
As previously rumoured, Apple has announced a new colour finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
The Black Titanium Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order now, at $799, and will ship from 20 September.
Even though Apple isn't introducing an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra model to its lineup of best smartwatches this year, it has announced a new finish in the form of Black Titanium.
The Watch Ultra series has always been available in just the one hue – a standard Titanium theme – so a new colour is actually a big deal. It looks pretty good, too.
Announced during the "It's Glowtime" event along with the Apple Watch Series 10, the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the exact same feature set of the existing model, but arguably looks even more premium and sleek.
As with the existing model (which will soon gain a whole new set of features with the release of WatchOS 11), it boasts up to 36 hours of battery life. In fact, in low power mode, that can even be stretched to 72 hours, but that's more for those exploring a jungle, for example, or hiking up a mountain.
The OLED display is capable of up to 3,000 nits brightness, so punches through even when under water. You can also view offline maps, check the current tides timings where you are, and a vast number of sports features.
As well as the new colour for the Watch itself, there will be a new Black Titanium Milanese Loop to go along with it.
An Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hermès band and face will be available too, for both models.
Like the current variant, the Apple Watch Black Titanium model will be priced from $799 and is available to pre-order from today. It'll start to ship from 20 September.
We'll be taking a close up look at the new black version in the coming weeks.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
