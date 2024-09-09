Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a sleek new black finish

Quick Summary As previously rumoured, Apple has announced a new colour finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Black Titanium Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order now, at $799, and will ship from 20 September.

Even though Apple isn't introducing an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra model to its lineup of best smartwatches this year, it has announced a new finish in the form of Black Titanium.

The Watch Ultra series has always been available in just the one hue – a standard Titanium theme – so a new colour is actually a big deal. It looks pretty good, too.

Announced during the "It's Glowtime" event along with the Apple Watch Series 10, the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the exact same feature set of the existing model, but arguably looks even more premium and sleek.

(Image credit: Apple)

As with the existing model (which will soon gain a whole new set of features with the release of WatchOS 11), it boasts up to 36 hours of battery life. In fact, in low power mode, that can even be stretched to 72 hours, but that's more for those exploring a jungle, for example, or hiking up a mountain.

The OLED display is capable of up to 3,000 nits brightness, so punches through even when under water. You can also view offline maps, check the current tides timings where you are, and a vast number of sports features.

As well as the new colour for the Watch itself, there will be a new Black Titanium Milanese Loop to go along with it.

An Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hermès band and face will be available too, for both models.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the current variant, the Apple Watch Black Titanium model will be priced from $799 and is available to pre-order from today. It'll start to ship from 20 September.

We'll be taking a close up look at the new black version in the coming weeks.