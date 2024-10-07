This could be the Nokia flagship phone we've been waiting for – there's just one thing missing

Quick summary HMD could be preparing to launch a new flagship phone going by the name Moon Knight. The phone could see the company venture into old school Nokia territory, reportedly using Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 hardware.

HMD took the reins of the Nokia brand in 2016 and there was only one real attempt at a flagship phone – the Nokia 9 PureView. For those who remember the 2019 phone with five cameras, it was also a spectacular flop.

Now the company behind Nokia's recent devices could be about to venture into flagship territory again. But, there's a problem – this won't be a Nokia phone.

Yes, it will probably look like a Nokia phone, hopefully using the Fabula design reminiscent of the Lumia devices of the last decade, but it's going to be HMD-branded instead. That could potentially signal the death knell for "Nokia" when it comes to smartphones.

Thought to be called the HMD Moon Knight (although I'm certain that's just a codename as Marvel might have something to say about using one of its character names), the phone follows the launch of the HMD Fusion and the HMD Skyline, the latter of which is dripping in retro charm, looking like an old Lumia.

The details come from smashx_60 on X (via 91mobiles) and there's no word on when this phone will launch, but it's exciting that HMD is going to venture into offering a more powerful phone.

HMD "Moon Night" or TA-1691- P-OLED FHD+, 144Hz- SD8sGen3 SoC- Quad cameras setup - POGO Pin, 5G, Dual Speakers, Aluminium frame etc.*More specs & render soonSeptember 28, 2024

HMD Moon Knight specs

The specs that we have so far suggest that this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which puts it close to flagship power. That hardware is about to become outdated with launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) on the horizon, but we're still talking about hardware that performs well.

Although the size of the display isn't given, there's a suggestion that it will have a FHD+ resolution with 144Hz refresh rate. It's also said to have an aluminium frame, dual speakers, as well as pogo pins, suggesting it might be compatible with some accessories, like the HMD Fusion.

Finally, there's a quad camera. We have no details about the configuration of these cameras, which will really determine how well it competes against other models at this level – like the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, for example.

The source of the leak claims that more details, including a render, will be coming soon, at which point we'll know a lot more about this phone.