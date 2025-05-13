Samsung's new club suddenly makes Galaxy S25 Edge even more appealing

Quick Summary In addition to the reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge's 30 May on-sale date, Samsung has also launched the Galaxy Club, to enable direct Samsung customers to access 0% finance, early upgrades, rewards, and more.

Samsung has just revealed its thinnest-ever flagship Galaxy, the S25 Edge, will go on sale at the end of this month, from 30 May, priced from £1,099. I loved finally getting my hands on the phone, but there's more news than just that.

In addition to the handset's international pricing and on-sale date reveal, Samsung also announced details about its all-new Galaxy Club, which I think makes the likes of the Galaxy S25 Edge suddenly all the more appealing.

The Samsung Galaxy Club is open to anyone looking to buy an S25 series handset from Samsung. The terms and conditions are specific in identifying the S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra and S25 Edge as the only eligible products for this purchase promotion.

There's no cost to join the Galaxy Club, it's simply an agreement that offers a number of key benefits, as I've outlined below, including early upgrades after a year, guaranteed minimum value for a trade-in handset, and even includes Samsung Care+ insurance.

0% Finance over 2 years

The Galaxy S25 Edge's £1,099 asking price didn't come as any major surprise, frankly, but dropping over a grand on a device at the drop of a hat isn't going to suit everyone. Add Samsung Care+, at £179, and that's £1,278.

That's where Samsung's 0% finance promotion comes into play. You're required to provide a 10% minimum deposit, but in the above example that would be £127.80, followed by monthly payments of the remainder for the next 24 months.

If you have a decent SIM-only deal then that kind of pricing is competitive against many of the best service providers out there. Plus the Galaxy Club brings other benefits too:

Early upgrades

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This is a key one, as the Galaxy Club's terms and conditions state: "You may upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy S Series handset at any point from 12 months from the date you entered into your credit agreement."

In other words, you can get a box-fresh Galaxy S26 when that presumably launches in 2026. Although you may indeed have to wait for a few months after its assumed January 2026 reveal and launch.

Samsung also guarantees the ability to recover a minimum of 0% of the recommended retail price of your existing handset when upgrading. That's effectively worth £549.50 for a Galaxy S25 Edge, which will be a nice chip into your next handset.

You don't have to upgrade, mind, but if you do wish to then you must between months 12 and 15 of your agreement, otherwise the 50% guarantee evaporates. You're welcome to just run the full 24-month term on your existing purchase though.

Compulsory Care+

However, there is one point to take note of: Samsung Galaxy Club does require that you take out Samsung Care+ Accidental Damage Protection, priced at £179. That's not complimentary, though, as the cost is added to your basket.

That's insurance for you, though, it's the extra you'll need to pay, which effectively ensures your handset will be in tip-top shape come trade-in time after the 12-month period.

And, let's not forget, Samsung Care+ does bring potential benefits, such as up to two claims in a 12-month period, covering you for accidental damage from drops and spills that result in device issues.

It's just that you have to include it as part of Samsung Galaxy Club, based on my mock-up purchase with the new service.

Vouchers, referrals and select bonus offer

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That Care+ sting is softened in a number of ways though: there's a promotion at the time of writing which offers £100 off, applied to basked automatically, if you're one of the first 2500 new Galaxy Club customers.

Other referrals include an 'Explore Galaxy' voucher, worth £50, when you spend over £150 – which, lets face it, is nigh-on impossible to not in this S25-only promotion. There's Refer a Friend, too, with up to three £50 vouchers you can pass on to friends or family.

In summary

So there you have it: the new Samsung Galaxy Club allows you to buy a brand new Galaxy S25 handset but divide the payment cost at 0% interest over 2 years. You can upgrade early, between months 12 to 15, should you wish. But you will have to add Samsung Care+ to your pricing considerations.