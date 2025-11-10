This Samsung-beating phone just launched – and EE's deal is a total steal

I've spent the last month using Oppo's latest flagship, the Find X9 Pro, which in terms of camera setup I think is a Samsung Galaxy-beating prospect.

Check out EE's Oppo Find X9 Pro deal

That it's literally just launched, but that EE has slashed 15% from its asking price already, is a rare deal indeed – and if you're looking to buy outright then it makes for a total bargain.

Save £170 Oppo Find X9 Pro: was £1,099 now £929 at EE With its Hasselblad zoom camera, the Find X9 Pro's impressive photography setup is what makes it a 5-star phone – even at full price. A rare discount so soon after launch only makes it even more appealing, as offered by EE here.

As you can see in my extensive Find X9 Pro review, this phone impresses for many reasons. One, it's got that incredible cameras setup. Two, it's got a bigger battery capacity than any other flagship available.

It lasts for an age, yet has heaps of power thanks to MediaTek's latest flagship processor, the Dimensity 9500. And with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in this EE deal variant, you're not going to come up short at any point.

I've tested the best Android phones for years as part of my job, and it's rare for a handset to shake up the status quo so considerably. Yet here's Oppo, two years after returning to wider European markets, delivering spec beyond much of its competition.

There are even additional accessories to really go to town – a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, for example, which can deliver 920mm equivalent zoom. I used it at a Sigur Rós gig at The Royal Albert Hall, London, and was hugely impressed with its ability.

The highly anticipated OnePlus 15 is expected to launch imminently, albeit with less impressive cameras overall compared to the Oppo, so for this kind of price crash to happen so close to that launch is going to give Oppo a big step up.

How long this deal will last for, however, isn't precisely clear. EE's site calls it a "Limited Time Offer", so it won't be around forever. But this far ahead of the best Black Friday deals, it looks like one of those rare early offerings that'll better the late November sales.