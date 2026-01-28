Motorola’s new cheap phone touches flagship territory – now I'm looking at Moto G even more admirably

Quick Summary Motorola has revealed the G77, as part of its budget entry-level proposition – but the spec reads like anything but. With a 6.78-inch OLED display that can hit 5000 nits brightness, plus a 108-megapixel rear camera and 3x optical zoom, it hits near-flagship levels in some areas.

We love focusing on the finer, premium world of tech here at T3. So when Motorola showed me its forthcoming best cheap phone for 2026, I wasn't sure whether it would fit the bill.

But I'm now looking at Motorola's G-series range even more admirably, because the just-announced Moto G77 looks to be a stormer – defying the cheap-phone norms that you might expect.

Described as being "ahead of the curve" in my preview meeting, the Moto G77 pulls together a 108-megapixel main camera, plus a 3x zoom optic, wrapped behind a 6.78-inch OLED panel.

I've been reviewing the best Android phones for over a decade now, so have seen the upward curve in specifications – although we may now have reached 'peak spec' it's argued – and this so-called 'entry-level' phone is anything but.

(Image credit: Motorola)

That display is a key reason: it's got a 'Super HD' resolution (1272 x 2772 pixels) and can output at up to 5000 nits – which is five times more than its Moto G predecessor from last year and, frankly, more than many top-tier handsets can manage.

The phone's design is interesting, too, as it's a "soft, easy-grab finish" of faux leather, with a "warm texture" to the touch. Motorola's ongoing Pantone partnership also means eye-catching colours, with Shaded Spruce or Black Olive being the two on offer.

Behind the scenes is MediaTek's Dimensity 6400 processor, up to 12GB RAM (with a 'RAM Boost' feature delivering up to 24GB by using a portion of storage), a 5200mAh battery and a fast-charging feature (to 30W – so not the fastest out there).

Motorola will also be launching a step-down G67, reducing the camera offering to fit an even lower budget, plus G17 and G17 Power options as even greater value propositions.

But with an asking price of £249.99, Motorola's official pricing for the G77 is an attractive prospect – just as it's always been for this series. It's on sale right now, too.