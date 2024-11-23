Motorola's best-ever foldable just got flippin' massive price cut

Who says the best foldable phones have to be expensive? The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is now down to under £700 over at Amazon, as the early Black Friday sales continue – so there's never been a better time to pick up this handset. It's verifiably the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon, and you're saving over £150.

Check out the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra deal on Amazon

If you're new to flip foldables, they work exactly like a normal phone – but you can fold it down in half to make it easier to hold and fit in your pocket (and bag). A lot of functions still remain available even when it's closed shut, so you can carry on checking up on your messages and taking photos, for example.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: was £999 now £698.99 at Amazon There's no doubt the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is one of the best flip foldables around, and indeed one of the best smartphones full stop – and it's now reduced by 30% compared to its RRP.

If you need any more convincing to pick up this foldable at its new lowest price, check out our Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: we praised its big cover great, the smoothness of the software experience, and the high level of performance from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor fitted inside.

In fact, we called the handset "easily the best flip phone you can buy in 2024" and a device that is currently "outsmarting even Samsung's best efforts" – in other words, we think this is a better buy than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which also happens to be a very impressive foldable handset.

As well as that Snapdragon CPU, you've got 12GB of RAM here and 512GB of storage, plus a spacious 6.9-inch main screen. Google Gemini is on board here as well, so you get the benefits of the latest AI magic from Google, and the device can take some very decent photos and videos too.

And then of course you've got the biggest reason to go ahead and pick up a foldable phone: you can flip it open to answer calls and snap it shut when you're done talking. It's almost like the glory days of the original flip phones, but with all the benefits of a modern handset as well.