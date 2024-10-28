Google Pixel phones set to get iPhone-beating security feature – but don't hold your breath

Quick Summary It's possible that a future Pixel device could feature an under-display infra-red camera system for Face Unlock. A leak appeared from Google's chip division, spotted by Android Authority, suggesting the Google Tensor G6 will support under-display IR camera systems.

The bezels surrounding phone displays have become smaller and smaller over the last few years. We aren't complaining of course – the latest iPhone 16 Pro models have lovely slim bezels and they look great. But for some devices, it has meant that features have had to go in order to allow for the slim, sleek look smartphones now offer.

One of those features when it comes to Google's Pixel phones was the IR camera that sat within the bezels on older Pixel models allowing for fast and secure authentication, even in the dark. It's possible that feature might make a return however, after Android Authority spotted some "credible documents" that came from a leak in Google's chips division.

The leak suggests that Google might be considering adding an under-display infrared camera to the Pixel 11. The leak claims Google's Tensor G6 image signal processor will support an under-display IR system, though it is important to note that just because the chip supports it, doesn't mean it will automatically become a feature on the phone.

Currently, Pixel phones like the latest Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL all use the front colour camera to offer face authentication, though it will only work when there is enough light and it's not considered as secure as a dedicated IR camera.

If Google does opt to put the under-display IP system in the Pixel 11, the timing would match what Apple is also rumoured to be doing. It's claimed Apple will launch phones with an under-display IR camera for Face ID in 2026, which would be the iPhone 18 models if our maths is correct.

Of course for now, all of this under-display IR camera system talk is rumours, with no confirmation it will appear in either a future Pixel or a future iPhone, but it's a good sign for those future Pixel phones that the Google Tensor G6 will at least support the idea.