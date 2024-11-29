Now here's an advent calendar every parent will appreciate – along with 12 batteries for just 1p

Quick Summary
Currys has created its own advent calendar to take the pain out of Christmas morning – it contains a battery for each day on the build up.
The AAdvent Calendar is available for £5 from Currys now, albeit in limited numbers. However, there's also an amazing deal to be had with a 12-pack of AAA batteries available for just 1p.
UK retailer Currys has launched an advent calendar that every parent can appreciate. Instead of chocolate, Lego or pictures of the little baby Jesus, each door on the AAdvent Calendar reveals a battery.
That will ensure little Johnny's new remote control car can be powered on Christmas morning without needing a last-minute dash to the local Co-op. And, while the calendar contains AA batteries, Currys is also offering a 12 pack of Logik AAA batteries for just 1p, including free delivery while stocks last.
You just need to enter the code STOPXMASTEARS at checkout.
Get this 12-pack of AAA batteries for just a penny at Currys – you even get free delivery. Just use the voucher code STOPXMASTEARS at checkout.
As for the AAdvent Calendar itself, that is priced at £5 and is exclusive to Currys online. It's also only available in limited numbers, so you'll have to be quick.
The unique AAdvent Calendar is only available in limited numbers and online at Currys.
As well as the AAdvent Calendar and batteries, Currys is currently running its massive Black Friday sales event. There are huge discounts on the retail site, including great deals on the MacBook Pro, iPad, LG OLED TVs, and the PlayStation 5.
You can even get a 43-inch Hisense 4K HDR TV for just £229 right now. And there are plenty of other deals just like it.
We've been tracking the very best deals at Currys and will continue to do so throughout the sales to give you our own recommendations. One thing you can be guaranteed is that should anything require batteries once you've bought your tech bargain, you can also ensure you have enough batteries to drive it.
