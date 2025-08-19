Samsung Galaxy Book 4 drops to 50% on the EE app
Get this Samsung laptop for just £399 for one day only
Whether you're going back to school, off to college or just need an upgrade, this laptop deal on EE is one that's hard to beat. Right now on the EE app, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for £399 – that's 50% off the regular list price online.
The Galaxy Book 4 is a full-size 15.6-inch laptop and features an Intel Core i5 13th-gen processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It also features a decent selection of connection ports (2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI, headphone, and Ethernet) and a memory card slot. Plus, of course, it runs Windows 11.
It's the perfect machine for general home use, business or study. And what's even better is that at this price, it's an absolute bargain. To get the deal, you need to use the EE app – as the website only has the full list price. The deal is available on Tuesday, 19th August, while stocks last, so be quick.
Get this 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop for half price on the EE app, for one day only.
