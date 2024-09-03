This affordable iPhone case turns your handset into the perfect retro games console

Quick Summary BitmoLab's new GameBaby iPhone case has a rear section that you can flip round to the front of the phone when you want to play retro games. It has buttons to let you play emulated games more easily, a really neat trick.

The world of phone cases isn't one that necessarily throws up genuinely impressive new ideas all that often – a lot of them have just the one main job to fulfil, after all (protection).

That's why it's so refreshing when you come across something like the GameBaby from BitmoLab, a new iPhone case that promises to genuinely bring something new to the table for avid retro gamers.

It's a case that might look at first like it simply helps the back of your iPhone to have a retro flavour, looking like an old-school controller.

However, it hides a clever secret. The bottom half of the case can actually be detached whenever you like, then flipped around and slotted back onto your iPhone to cover the bottom half of its display. Those buttons are in fact real and will work perfectly with various button layouts on the now-popular Delta emulator (available on the App Store).

That means you'll be able to play whatever retro games you have on the emulator way more easily, since physical buttons are a whole heap easier to use than on-screen ones.

The buttons will not necessarily be quite as satisfying as mechanical ones, since they look like they're probably rubber parts designed to stretch inward and touch the screen, but only going hands-on would make us certain of that.

The case isn't quite ready for release, though – it's on pre-order now, with the first 1,000 units priced at $19.99 (without any international pricing options at present) and the rest going for $39.99. That means that if you're taken by the idea it might be worth ordering early to get that half-price deal.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This might just be a much cheaper way to get more satisfying mobile gaming compared to a full-on controller grip like the Backbone One, although this half-screen layout also means that the case will basically only be useful for Delta emulation, and little else.