Some iPhones could get a massive display upgrade next year – fixing one of the biggest gripes users have

Quick Summary One of the most common iPhone gripes could be fixed next year. Rumours emerging from the Korean media suggest that all models could pack in a better display next time out.

iPhones are unquestionably popular handsets. The brand sold a whopping 231 million units of their devices in 2023, according to data from Statista.

That doesn't necessarily mean they're perfect handsets, though. There are still many features and functions which users take issue with, despite the roaring sales.

Still, one of the biggest ones could be a thing of the past from next year. According to the Korean outlet, ET News, the iPhone 17 range will be the first where every device features a 120Hz refresh rate.

That's a massive deal for users. Previously – even on this year's iPhone 16 range – the non-Pro variants have had 60Hz panels. That's a real bug bear for many potential users. It's a fair criticism too, considering most of the best cheap phones on the market have faster panels than that. Even the circa-£200 CMF Phone 1 I tested earlier this year has a 120Hz panel, which far outstrips the current iPhone display.

It's not something you can really look beyond, either. Some spec sheet gripes essentially boil down to matters of personal preference. If you don't like one of the cameras, for example, you could simply opt not to use that setting. You can't do that with the display – that's where rubber meets road, so to speak, and is arguably the most crucial part of a phone.

According to the report, that change will also propel the brand to use other suppliers for their panels. Currently, it says, the brand uses Korean brands Samsung and LG for their 120Hz panels, while Chinese manufacturers are entrusted with their 60Hz panels. It goes on to state that those suppliers in China are struggling with quality issues, which could propel Apple towards other manufacturers.

None of that will matter too much to users, though. All that will matter to them is that – after an incredibly long wait – their base model iPhone will finally have a decent refresh rate. There's still a long way to go before the device is released, but I certainly hope this feature sticks around for the final model.