Premier League VAR is getting a massive update this season – and it's all thanks to iPhone

Quick Summary Football fans will already be well aware of VAR. But now, its saviour could be coming from a very unlikely source – an old iPhone.

If you're a fan of the best iPhones on the market, you're probably already aware of the range of features they offer. There's a whole load of goodies including top notch cameras and a slick user interface.

But now, they could also be used as part of the VAR setup used in top Premier League matches. VAR – or Video Assistant Referee – is a system used to try and ensure fairness and accuracy of on-field calls.

To say it has come under a degree of scrutiny is perhaps an understatement. The system is often criticised for exerting bias and getting calls wrong – mainly thank to human error.

We've seen a handful of alternatives used at events like the 2022 World Cup (as pictured above). Now, something similar is going to be coming into play in the Premier League fixtures.

That uses a system called the Dragon, which networks some 28 iPhone 14 models. These will be in place at every single stadium in the league, and will work in tandem to capture a constant stream of video footage, allowing the official to map between 7,000 and 10,000 point on each player at all times.

The key to this system is high frame rate shooting. With the game played at such a high pace, regular 50fps shooting could find the critical moment is lost between two frames.

The Dragon will use iPhones shooting at 200fps, with AI able to ramp that up even further if needed. Even better than that, though – the system can detect when a key event could be coming, and will scale it up automatically to ensure the frame rate is suitably high.

The network of devices will be connected in groups of four, with custom waterproof cases and cooling fans. They're also connected to a power source, rendering any low battery quips insignificant.

It's certainly an interesting prospect. This should serve as a willing testament to just how good the iPhone camera system is. Because lets be frank – the Premier League is literally overflowing with money. Had they wanted to use higher spec cameras, they absolutely could have.

But no – the solution to all of VARs woes, it seems, is a soon-to-be two-generation old iPhone. I, for one, hope it works out.