New evidence suggests Apple's taking its foldable iPhone seriously
And it might bring something different to the party too
Quick Summary
A report has detailed what material Apple might use for the hinge of its folding iPhone – and it could be a game-changer.
It's claimed that liquid metal will be the material of choice, which will offer better durability and the possibility of a crease-free display.
Apple has been at the heart of the rumour mill a lot recently. Much of the speculation surrounds the super slim iPhone that is reported to be arriving alongside the iPhone 17 Series, offering a 5.5mm design, but there's also been chatter around its potential folding devices, too.
It's thought the company will launch a folding iPhone and folding iPad towards the end of 2026 or early 2027, with the iPad possibly opting to run macOS over iPadOS. But, the most recent report sheds a little extra light on the folding iPhone, and how it might stand out from its competition given how late in the folding phone game it would be joining.
How could the folding iPhone beat its competiton?
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously suggested the folding iPhone would feature a liquid metal hinge, and now a Chinese tipster on Weibo (picked up by 91 Mobiles) has detailed what benefits that material choice would offer.
According to the post by Instant Digital, Apple will opt for amorphous alloy (metal glass) – thought to be the more technical term for liquid glass – for the iPhone Fold's hinge. This is said to enhance its durability and minimise the visibility of the display crease.
This is because the material has a "better resistance to bending, deformation and depression".
It's also said to be 2.5 times stronger and harder than titanium alloy – the material Apple currently offers on its iPhone 16 Pro models.
And that's not all: the amorphous alloy material thought to be used for the hinge is also said to have a smooth and glossy finish, like you would get from stainless steel, allowing for an aesthetically pleasing finish.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Of course, nothing is officially confirmed regarding the folding iPhone, including whether it will ever even exist, but with a couple of different sources suggesting the same thing, that's usually a good sign.
Not much else is known about the folding iPhone as yet, though Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggests it will start at $2,000, which isn't all that surprising.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Nintendo officially reveals two key Switch 2 features – even if it didn't mean to
Its latest app and marketing pages unveil interesting updates on the Nintendo Switch 2
By Rik Henderson Published
-
10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer
There are some great films to be released soon, either in cinemas or on streaming services – here are 10 to keep an eye out for
By Brian Comber Published
-
EU paves the way for iPhones and Android devices to ditch USB-C entirely
Clarification enables Apple, Samsung and others to switch to wireless charging only
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple's first foldable could come with an unexpected feature, claims expert
If it ends up being true, we'd be absolutely fine with it.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google's Pixel 9a does one simple thing that could tempt me away from iPhones after a decade
Google's played a blinder here
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple could have two Studio Displays in the pipeline, but there's mystery behind the second
The great Apple monitor mystery – is Apple making two Studio Displays or something even bigger?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Google Maps design update finally comes to iPhone after Android owners have enjoyed it for months
It should make one-handed use much easier
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
MacBook Air M4 ups the power, battery life and is surprisingly cheaper
Apple announces a new MacBook Air with a big upgrade to M4 processing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There's an ingenious and cheap way to make sure you never lose your camera
If you're worried about losing your expensive camera, this little device could help
By Chris Hall Published
-
5 must-know iPhone 16e facts and how it compares to iPhone 16
Apple's newest iPhone is an interesting addition
By Max Freeman-Mills Published