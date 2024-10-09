iPhone SE 4 could be a cheaper iPhone 15, insiders claim

Quick Summary
The iPhone SE 4, due in early 2025, is expected to have the same processor as the iPhone 16 and the same camera sensor as the iPhone 15.
Prices haven't leaked yet, but a higher price is highly likely.
We've been tracking the iPhone SE 4 rumours for some time now, and are increasingly convinced that this is going to be the biggest SE upgrade yet. With Apple Intelligence as a key selling point it's going to be getting a significant hardware upgrade to cope with the software's increased demands.
It seems that some of the specs might even be close to those of the iPhone 15.
A new report comes via 9to5Mac, whose sources previously revealed a lot of iPhone 16 details before they were officially revealed. So, while many of the details have previously been rumoured, there are some important new insights into what the iPhone SE 4 may deliver.
What to expect from the 2025 iPhone SE 4
As we've heard from multiple sources before, the SE 4 is getting a significant redesign that'll make it look much more like an iPhone 14 or 15 than the current model, which is based on the iPhone 8. That means the end of Touch ID in favour of Face ID, and 9to5Mac says that it'll have the same display resolution – 1,170 x 2,532 – as the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.
It'll also get the notch for the FaceID and selfie cameras, but the Dynamic Island will be reserved for more premium iPhones.
The processor is believed to be an Apple A18 along with 8GB of RAM. The A18 is the processor in the iPhone 16, so that's a serious increase in the SE's horsepower. And the SE is also believed to be the first phone with Apple's own 5G modem.
Camera-wise, the SE will reportedly lack the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses of more premium iPhones. But it may have the same 48MP sensor as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Together these updates make the SE sound like an interesting and affordable iPhone 15 alternative, but of course a lot of that depends on the pricing – and that as yet hasn't been reliably confirmed. Some industry watchers predict a price rise over the current model, though.
We should find out soon enough – the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the spring of 2025, so if you're in the market for an iPhone, the current SE isn't the best buy.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
WhatsApp just got a great free video upgrade
Filters and backgrounds are now here to make your video calls more fun
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Arcade1Up's retro coin-op cabinets have their cheapest Prime deals yet – including the best arcade game of all time
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Prime Big Deal Days
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Intelligence will add plenty to your iPhone, but also take something important away
What the right hand giveth...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 17 tipped for upgrade Android owners have enjoyed for years
This is one rumour we can definitely get on board with
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your iPhone 16 or 16 Pro battery should last longer, here's why
There's an increase in battery size in all iPhone 16 models
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
One of next summer's most exciting sci-fi blockbusters has been shot on an iPhone
Danny Boyle is sticking to the basics
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery
iPads are getting a more open ecosystem in Europe
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's iOS 18 is available now – here's why you should update your iPhone today
This free update for your iPhone brings a ton of new features even to older iPhone models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Your iPhone or iPad might lose Netflix soon – here's why
Netflix is dropping some support
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: all four models compared – should you pre-order today?
How do the 2024 iPhone upgrades compare to what was launched last year's iPhone 15 models?
By David Nield Published