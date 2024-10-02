iPhone SE 4 and upgraded iPad Airs tipped for early 2025 launch

Quick Summary Apple is reportedly preparing two important launches for early 2025, including a significantly upgraded, Apple Intelligence-powered iPhone SE. There should also be upgraded versions of the iPad Airs with new keyboard accessories.

We're expecting big things from the iPhone SE 4. According to recent reports, it's set to be one of the most impressive SE upgrades yet, with a specification that'll bring it very close to Apple's flagship iPhones.

It's said to be launching in early 2025, and a new report claims that not only is that launch on track but we'll also see some impressive updates to the iPad Air too.

The news comes via Bloomberg, which says that the iPhone SE 4 will be dumping the Touch ID button in favour of Face ID and the familiar iPhone display notch. The design is deliberately being made more like the most expensive iPhones to "entice budget-minded shoppers", especially in the Chinese market.

The SE 4 is also reportedly compatible with Apple Intelligence, and that means a significant spec bump. The current system requirements for Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro or any of the iPhone 16 models, so that could imply that the iPhone SE 4 will be quite the pocket rocket.

Apple iPad Air 2025: what to expect

The report also says that there are two new iPad Airs coming in early 2025 with unspecified "internal improvements".

However, the most interesting update may be to the Magic Keyboard for both the 11 and 13-inch Airs. That "will bring some of the features of the iPad Pro keyboard downmarket," Bloomberg says.

There may also be an earlier than expected update to the iPad mini, which may arrive before the end of 2024.

With the iPhone 16 launch out of the way, Apple is preparing a flurry of new products and a move to the M4 processor for all of its Macs. We're expecting to see the first batch of M4 Macs in November 2024, including new MacBook Pros, an iMac and a dramatically different Mac mini.

M4 versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio are currently scheduled for 2025.