iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven cases leak as Apple's new alternative to leather

Quick Summary A new leak has shown alleged "TechWoven" Apple iPhone 17 Pro cases, which appear to be official. These cases could represent Apple's move back to making and selling official material cases after the leather and FineWoven ones were dropped.

Apple's new iPhone 17 Air and other new iPhones may be accompanied by new "TechWoven" material Apple cases.

Images of the cases were posted by renowned leaker Maijin Bu on his social feeds and blog, and seem to be the real deal.

They show alleged official Apple cases for the new iPhones, plus their packaging, which would see the company revert to a woven material for the first time since experiencing issues with its FineWoven equivalents a couple of years ago.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models all appear to have cases, according to the leak. Even though only the iPhone 17 Pro Max model cases are shown off in these leaked photos.

What colours will be available on the new iPhone TechWoven cases?

Apple may reveal these new cases with a selection of colours that, according to the leaked images, include black, brown, blue, green and purple. Although expect some more sophisticated names, if Apple's usual naming strategy is anything to go by.

The FineWoven cases Apple discontinued were criticised for being prone to scratches and stains.

Each new TechWoven case apparently features improvements including a refreshed design, enhanced durability, and are made using a sustainable approach.

iPhone (Image credit: TechWoven)

The TechWoven cases are said to blend the strength of technical fabric with a premium aesthetic. How technical that is remains to be seen but something needs to have been achieved, if these is going to avoid the issues that the previous woven cases struggled with.

Apparently, the TechWoven models will provide protection against impacts, scratches and daily wear while delivering an elegant and minimalist look. All that style and protection is also balanced with eco-friendliness with an emphasis on sustainability, allegedly.

(Image credit: TechWoven)

Beyond the good looks, these cases do offer some technical features too.

We can hopefully expect to see two lanyard holes for secure and easy carrying. These should also be MagSafe compatible for wireless charging and accessory integration without needing to remove the case. They should also feature a non-slip texture to help with grip in the hand so as to reduce the risk of drops.

The boxes in the images also revealed these cases would be compatible with a "Crossbody Strap". This would presumably be a longer lanyard and perhaps uses those two mounting points to let you wear the phone like a bag, of sorts.

This is very much a leak at this stage, but the images do look real and a move by Apple to take back more control of the case market profits does make sense.

Expect to hear more when Apple reveals the iPhone 17 line-up in early September.