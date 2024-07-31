iPhone 16 Pro tipped for super-speedy Wi-Fi upgrade

Quick Summary A new report seems to confirm previous rumours: the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are widely expected to support Wi-Fi 7, which is significantly faster than the current Wi-Fi 6/6E.

The forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are "widely expected" to get the very latest generation of super-fast Wi-Fi. That's according to a new report by trade publication DigiTimes, which says that this year's Pro iPhones will get Wi-Fi 7 support and that Wi-Fi 7 will be a big deal in 2025.

Wi-Fi 7 is the most recent version of the wireless networking standard; the current iPhone 15 Pro supports the slightly older Wi-Fi 6E while iPhones since the iPhone 11 have supported Wi-Fi 6.

What's so great about Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7 is much, much faster than earlier standards: in theory it's capable of transmitting and receiving data at up to 40 gigabits per second, which is four times faster than the already quick Wi-Fi 6E. It uses three frequency bands simultaneously: 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz. That means not just faster data transfer but more stable connectivity too.

Intel describes Wi-Fi 7's capacity as "like using a semi-truck to move boxes compared to a moving van". It packs more data into the signal, and while the theoretical speeds are way beyond what you'll actually get in real world use Intel says a typical Wi-Fi 7 laptop can expect up to 5.8Gbps, which is two and a bit times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. That makes things like 8K video and very fast downloads – 15GB in about 25 seconds – everyday tech rather than the stuff of sci-fi.

The report isn't the first time we've heard Wi-Fi 7 discussed in the context of the 2024 iPhone pro models; late last year industry analyst Jeff Pu predicted that Wi-Fi 7 would be coming to the Pros. We'll find out for sure when the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launch in September.

