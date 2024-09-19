iPhone 16 Pro cases worthy of your new handset

The latest iPhone 16 Pro models come in gorgeous metallic colours this year that you're going to want to show off. However, if you're a stickler for keeping your phone pristine, or have a tendency for dropsies, you're going to want to put it in a case.

Phone cases change the look and feel of your phone, so if you've just upgraded to the latest iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro Max model, you're not going to want a case that downgrades it something generic. Sure, put a five quid case on an old Android device, your that old Windows phone, but when you've spent considerably on the phone, don't scrimp on the case.

I spent the last year using my iPhone 15 Pro Max caseless, and have the scratches to prove it. Surprisingly though, it's still looking pretty good – I have managed to just catch it a couple of times before it hit concrete though. So will I do the same this year? I'm undecided.

There's a lot of options these days when it comes to phone cases, even before the phone has officially gone on sale. There are luxury leather finish cases for that premium look, silicone cases for grip and bold colours, clear cases to let that original colour shine through, and ultra high protection models to keep your phone safe even in high impact scenarios.

Of course, you don't need to stick to just one case – you can chop and change between cases to match your mood or occasion. To help you on your way, I've rounded up some of the best new cases available for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Many of these will also be available for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, as well as older models.

Best cases for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Apple cases

iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £49 / $49 If you want to show off the actual colour of your iPhone, this case is the one to go for. The Apple clear case is available for all four iPhone 16 models and features a MagSafe charging ring, so you don't need to take it out of the case to charge. iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £49 / $49 Perhaps the most popular of iPhone cases, the silicone design comes in all four iPhone 16 sizes and also provides a MagSafe charging ring for easy wireless charging. This case also comes in eight distinct colours to either complement your phone colour, or provide an alternative look. Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max case with MagSafe Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £49 / $49 New for this year, the Beats branded cases are available for all four iPhone 16 models and come with MagSafe connections. The polycarbonate hard-shell back and flexible sidewalls make it easy to attach and provide plenty of protection. This case comes in four classy colours too.

Leather cases

Mujjo full leather case Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £59 / $59 If you want that classic look, the Velore leather used for Mujjo's cases will be right up your street. It comes in this gorgeous dark tan as well as four other colours to suit your style. It's available for the iPhone 16, 16 Pro and 16 Pro max, though the standard 16 model only comes in two colours. All are MagSafe compatible and feature lining and case structure made from recycled materials. Bellroy Phone Case Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £49 / $55 Bellroy's leather phone case is now available for all four new iPhone 16 models. There are four colour options, though the dark brown Ganache colour is only available for the Pro models and the Plus is limited to just two options. This is a beautifully made leather case though, and is MagSafe compatible for easy wireless charging. Nomad Modern Leather Folio $70 at NOMAD Goods Check Amazon Prices from £60 / $70 Nomad's leather cases are available in a standard sustainabily sourced leather or its vegetable-tanned Horween leather which keeps in those natural elements of the hide. Both are designed to age beautifully and get better over time. There are three designs, all available for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (regular leather also available for 16 and 16 Plus), all with MagSafe compatibility. This leather folio features a full leather front cover for your phone with three card slots and a space for notes.

Non-leather cases

OtterBox Lumen Series Case with MagSafe Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £44.95 / $49.95 OtterBox has an interesting take on a clear case, with a pop of colour around the edge and on the charging ring. This allows you to complement your existing iPhone colour with a little extra zing. The cases are sized for all four iPhone 16 models and come in four colours. Casetify Ultra Bounce case MagSafe compatible Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £95 / $102 You can customise the amount of protection you want from your Casetify case, ranging from its compact and impact cases, all the way up to this Ultra Bounce model. With its ultra bounce corners it promises 10 metres of drop protection, a 1.6mm raised bezel and a 3.28mm raised camera ring. The design is MagSafe compatible, comes in two colours and is available for all four iPhone 16 models. Native Union (Re)Classic Case Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £46.28 / $59.99 This stylish accessory manufacturer has made its (Re)Classic case available for the iPhone 16, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The case is made from recycled materials and animal-free leather alternatives and looks stunning with its textured back. There's a choice of four colours and is compatible with MagSafe charging. Clicks for iPhone 16 Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £109 / $139 Do you miss having a proper keyboard on your phone? The Clicks cases provide a high quality manual keyboard built into its cases, to allow for easier typing. The new iPhone 16 models comes in all four sizes and in three new colours (though I love the Surf blue). Importantly, the cases now feature MagSafe compatibility, to make wireless charging easier. Orders open on 7th October. Mous Limitless 6.0 $64.99 at Amazon $74.99 at Amazon $74.99 at Amazon Prices from £64.99 / $74.99 According to Mous, the Limitless 6.0 is 25% thinner than the previous model, while offering the same level of protection. I really like this rugged looking case and its textured back. There are nine finishes for this case, including this Aramid Fibre version and a walnut effect – unfortunately not real walnut though. Its available for all four iPhone 16 sizes and features MagSafe compatibility. Reeflex G-Series Wood iPhone Case Check Amazon Visit Site Prices from £45 / $52 The back of this case has a real wood coating but that's not the coolest thing about it. Reeflex's G-Series cases are designed to take a range of G-Series lenses and filters, providing a range of true optical creative options for your iPhone, including telephoto, wide-angle, macro and anamorphic. The cases are available for all sizes of iPhone 16 (as well as older models) but are not MagSafe compatible.

