iPhone Air pre-order deals – where to get the best prices on Apple's newest iPhone

As well as the iPhone 17 Pro / 17 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 17, Apple unveiled its first all-new handset in many years during the Awe Dropping event. And it's something of a stunner.

The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thin, yet comes with the same hardcore A19 Pro processor as the bigger Pro models. It is made using titanium and Ceramic Shield 2 glass technology for durability, and while there's a single-lens camera on the rear, Apple has created what it calls Fusion Camera tech to ensure pictures are still great.

The Air is eSIM only, meaning you'll need to swap your physical SIM for an electronic alternative if upgrading, but all UK networks now support it.

Here then are the current UK pre-order deals we've found on the all-new iPhone Air. And note, Apple and networks plan to start shipping on Friday 19 September 2025.

From Apple.com Apple iPhone Air: £999 at Apple UK Available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, the iPhone Air starts at £999 for the 256GB model. You can also get other storage options up to 1TB.

From Three UK Apple iPhone Air + unlimited data: £47.87 at Three Home Broadband If you want Three's unlimited data plan (which includes unlimited texts and calls, too) the iPhone Air is available for an upfront cost of £40 and from £47.87 per month. That includes trading in an older iPhone which can knock up to £400 off the price.

From Sky Mobile Apple iPhone Air + 10GB of data: £42 at Sky Sky Mobile's iPhone Air deals include a 10GB data plan plus the 256GB version of the phone from just £42 per month. And you don't need to pay an upfront fee, neither.

From Vodafone Apple iPhone Air + 1GB of data: £32.31 at Vodafone Ltd Vodafone has a great offer if you trade-in a supported phone – you can get the iPhone Air for £40 upfront and just £32.31 per month. That's on a 36-month phone plan and with a 1GB data plan that is usually £20 per month on its own.

From O2 Apple iPhone Air + unlimited data: £65.25 at O2 Mobiles For us, O2's best deal on its iPhone Air comes with its Plus plan, which gives you the ability to swap the phone for the "latest and greatest" every 90 days (if needed), the ability to roll over data from one month to the next, roaming in 75 destinations, and 6 months of Disney+. You also get a 3-year warranty for just £65.25 per month, and a £30 upfront fee.

From EE Apple iPhone Air + unlimited data: £49.75 at EE The iPhone Air is available from £49.75 per month on EE's Essential Plus plan, with its 36-month Flex Pay agreement. You get unlimited data with that and the upfront fee is just £30.

We're still waiting to hear from other retailers and networks on their best iPhone Air offers. We'll update you with new pre-order deals when possible.

You can also check out the pre-order deals on the iPhone 17 Pro models here.

Also, in case you don't fancy upgrading your existing iPhone yet, iOS 26 will be available to download on Monday 15 September.

