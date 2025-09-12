iPhone Air pre-order deals – where to get the best prices on Apple's newest iPhone
Here are the best UK network deals on the new iPhone Air
As well as the iPhone 17 Pro / 17 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 17, Apple unveiled its first all-new handset in many years during the Awe Dropping event. And it's something of a stunner.
The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thin, yet comes with the same hardcore A19 Pro processor as the bigger Pro models. It is made using titanium and Ceramic Shield 2 glass technology for durability, and while there's a single-lens camera on the rear, Apple has created what it calls Fusion Camera tech to ensure pictures are still great.
The Air is eSIM only, meaning you'll need to swap your physical SIM for an electronic alternative if upgrading, but all UK networks now support it.
Here then are the current UK pre-order deals we've found on the all-new iPhone Air. And note, Apple and networks plan to start shipping on Friday 19 September 2025.
Available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, the iPhone Air starts at £999 for the 256GB model. You can also get other storage options up to 1TB.
If you want Three's unlimited data plan (which includes unlimited texts and calls, too) the iPhone Air is available for an upfront cost of £40 and from £47.87 per month. That includes trading in an older iPhone which can knock up to £400 off the price.
Sky Mobile's iPhone Air deals include a 10GB data plan plus the 256GB version of the phone from just £42 per month. And you don't need to pay an upfront fee, neither.
Vodafone has a great offer if you trade-in a supported phone – you can get the iPhone Air for £40 upfront and just £32.31 per month. That's on a 36-month phone plan and with a 1GB data plan that is usually £20 per month on its own.
For us, O2's best deal on its iPhone Air comes with its Plus plan, which gives you the ability to swap the phone for the "latest and greatest" every 90 days (if needed), the ability to roll over data from one month to the next, roaming in 75 destinations, and 6 months of Disney+. You also get a 3-year warranty for just £65.25 per month, and a £30 upfront fee.
The iPhone Air is available from £49.75 per month on EE's Essential Plus plan, with its 36-month Flex Pay agreement. You get unlimited data with that and the upfront fee is just £30.
We're still waiting to hear from other retailers and networks on their best iPhone Air offers. We'll update you with new pre-order deals when possible.
You can also check out the pre-order deals on the iPhone 17 Pro models here.
Also, in case you don't fancy upgrading your existing iPhone yet, iOS 26 will be available to download on Monday 15 September.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.