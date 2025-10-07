3 best iPhone 17 and 17 Pro case deals in Prime Big Deal Days – official Apple, Beats and more
There are some amazing deals on iPhone cases in Amazon's October Prime Day sales
As well as several Apple devices, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is ideally timed if you've recently bought an iPhone 17, 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max.
That's because a whole tonne of protective cases are available with big discounts – including Apple's own-branded accessories.
For example, you can get the official TechWoven Case with MagSafe in black for the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 21% off – bringing it down to just £46.50. And what's more, it's in stock – which is not the case in many other places.
Here then are our top three case deals for Prime Big Deal Days.
Apple's official TechWoven case is out of stock in many places online, including from Apple itself that's quoting up to month-long waiting times.
There's a huge £20 off one of the most talked-about iPhone 17 cases – from the Apple-owned Beats brand. You can use it as a normal case with lanyard, or curl that underneath to stand it up.
If you're looking for something a bit different, made of genuine leather and also covers the front of your iPhone, Shieldon's wallet case is great value at this price. It's also MagSafe compatible for wireless charging.
There are plenty of other Apple accessory deals available in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. However, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to make use of them.
Thankfully, if you're not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and snag as many of the bargains as you like. Then, if you don't want to continue with membership, you can cancel before the first payment is due.
Of course, you might want to keep on with the subscription as you get same or next day delivery on 1,000s of items, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and a whole bunch of other great perks.
Plus, in the coming months, you gain access to more than 50 top games via Amazon Luna – the brand's own cloud gaming platform. It allows you to play titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle without needing a console or PC.
There will be a host of family-friendly party games available for free too. All you need is a supported Smart TV or Fire TV Stick. Some games will require a Bluetooth controller too, with Amazon's dedicated Luna gamepad an ideal choice – it's even available in a huge deal here.
Rik is T3's news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you'll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he's always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
