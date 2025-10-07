Get ready for Amazon Prime's new free perk with this great Prime Big Deal Days offer

Amazon recently announced a new free perk for Prime members that will effectively give you access to a big library of top-class games, without needing a games console or PC.

Amazon Luna will relaunch in the next couple of months and it'll give all Prime members more than 50 free games to stream through the cloud. However, you'll need a compatible streaming device (or Smart TV) and a Bluetooth controller – but thanks to Amazon's own Prime Big Deal Days sale this week, that needn't cost you the Earth.

In fact, you can play games of the calibre of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Hogwarts Legacy for less than £50, with an Amazon Luna bundle available at half price right now.

It gives you the exclusive Amazon Luna controller and an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, which will stream the games to any TV of your choice. And all for just £49.98 – the controller itself usually costs more than that.

What is Amazon Luna?

Luna is Amazon's own cloud gaming service, which allows you to play games without having to store them locally. The controller movements you make are sent over the internet to Amazon's own servers, while video of the game is sent back to your TV in return (via the Fire TV Stick in this case).

Latency is so low these days that it's very close to running the game on dedicated hardware – except you don't need a console or PC.

Any Bluetooth controller can be used to play games via Amazon Luna, although the dedicated version cuts down on latency further as, instead of connecting to the Fire TV Stick, it connects directly to the internet over Wi-Fi. That way it cuts out part of the process, helping to make actions feel more responsive.

But at the Luna controller also comes with Bluetooth support, you can use it with other devices too, such as mobile phones and tablets.

It usually costs £59.99 on its own, so this bundle deal is a real bargain. Alternatively, you can get the controller with a Fire TV Stick 4K for just £6 more. This ups the image quality of streaming (movies, etc) to 4K HDR and also enables access to Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That way you can increase the game count by 100s.

You can also buy the Amazon Luna controller with a big discount separately, if you already own a supported device.