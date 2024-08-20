Apple iPhone 16 launch date revealed in alleged invite leak

Quick Summary A leaker has posted a potentially leaked snapshot of Apple's next event invite. If real, it indicates that the iPhone 16 will be unveiled on 10 September this year.

Apple is famously tight-lipped about when it's going to hold its annual Autumn hardware event, and the launch of its latest iPhone models. While rumours do fly, we tend to only know for sure which date it'll fall on when Apple sends out those all-important invites.

Those invites are also pointedly rarely leaked ahead of time, but that hasn't stopped one leaker from posting a screenshot of one for this year's event. Majin Bu says in an X posting that a source sent it to them.

According to what I was told by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the new Apple event where the iPhone 16 will be presented, will be held on September 10 2024. This should be the cover of the invitation pic.twitter.com/7jGoafHaOUAugust 19, 2024

It shows a bronze Apple logo with the tagline "Ready. Set. Capture." above an announcement of a potential 10 September date for the event, all of it looking relatively believable going by Apple's invites from past years.

Of course, there's absolutely no guarantee this is real – even the person posting it admitted as much in follow-up posts, confirming that they have no guarantees on it, and haven't been able to corroborate it as yet.

However, Bu has been known to get things right in the past, and, if it does prove real, it'll be an interesting one.

First, that bronze logo would suggest that the new "Desert Titanium" option for the iPhone 16 Pro models could well be spot on. The tagline also suggests that new ways of capturing video or photography are in the sights – potentially signalling some camera upgrades.

It's a little hard to get too carried away with that sort of speculation, though. The reality is that the most likely scenario is that this is a relatively sensible and therefore credible mock-up that will be proved fake by the real invites whenever they go out.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And even if it is a genuine leaked invite, there's more than enough time for Apple to change the graphics.

Hopefully, if at least the date is right, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out if this is real.