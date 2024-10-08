USB-C Apple AirPods Pro 2 nosedives to lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

Did you know that in terms of market share, the most popular noise-cancelling headphones are the AirPods Pro 2? Did you also know that you can own one for £50 less now if you have an Amazon Prime Membership?
That's right! The amazing Apple AirPods Pro 2 is down to its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day numero dos. Truth be told, the buds already hit this price earlier this year, but if you missed out on that, now is your chance to get one of the best earbuds in existence.
Apple's high-end ANC-enabled earbuds have a balanced sound profile and excellent fit – a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro. This new price drop only ups the appeal! Get yours now.
The AirPods Pro 2 offers ANC twice as strong as the new Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. It'll soon get a new hearing aid mode, which is a game-changer for accessibility.
Apple is keen on pushing OTA updates to its headphones. As such, the AirPods Pro 2 has already been updated many times since its launch.
For example, using Adaptive Audio, the AirPods Pro 2 automatically adjusts the music while you talk to allow you to have a full-on conversation without taking the buds out.
If you're one of those people who live with buds in their ears, you might appreciate the inclusion of four different tip sizes to get the perfect fit for comfort and sound. Battery life is okay at 6 hours, with 30 hours stored in the case.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.