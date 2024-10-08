USB-C Apple AirPods Pro 2 nosedives to lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day

Did you know that in terms of market share, the most popular noise-cancelling headphones are the AirPods Pro 2? Did you also know that you can own one for £50 less now if you have an Amazon Prime Membership?

That's right! The amazing Apple AirPods Pro 2 is down to its lowest price for Amazon Prime Day numero dos. Truth be told, the buds already hit this price earlier this year, but if you missed out on that, now is your chance to get one of the best earbuds in existence.

The AirPods Pro 2 offers ANC twice as strong as the new Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. It'll soon get a new hearing aid mode, which is a game-changer for accessibility.

Apple is keen on pushing OTA updates to its headphones. As such, the AirPods Pro 2 has already been updated many times since its launch.

For example, using Adaptive Audio, the AirPods Pro 2 automatically adjusts the music while you talk to allow you to have a full-on conversation without taking the buds out.

If you're one of those people who live with buds in their ears, you might appreciate the inclusion of four different tip sizes to get the perfect fit for comfort and sound. Battery life is okay at 6 hours, with 30 hours stored in the case.