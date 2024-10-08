These ridiculously good Beats are less than $100 in Prime Day sale

Cheap Beats headphones aren’t always easy to come by but, it’s Prime Day and, I must say, Amazon has pulled it out the bag with some pretty impressive deals. One deal I was blown away by was on the Solo 4 Wireless Headphones, which have had a major drop in price from $199.95 to $99.99— I salute you Amazon!

The Solo 4 Wireless Headphones aren’t an old model by any means, so don’t let the price fool you into thinking otherwise. In fact, these headphones were only released back in April this year, so the fact they’ve been reduced to such a low price is pretty insane. Not to mention, they’re a brilliant pair of headphones that we gave a very respectable four stars too.

In our review of the Beats Solo 4 Headphones we said that they "offer a signature sound profile that caters to listeners seeking a bold, impactful, and immersive audio experience". They also have a long battery life and a hard-wearing design, making them ideal work work and leisure.

If you're not a fan of over-ear headphones, like we said, Amazon has some pretty great deals across Beats right now. If you prefer an earbud, then check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro , which currently have 40% off, or the Beats Fit Pro which has just dropped below $150.