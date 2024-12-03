There are new Beats headphones, but you can't buy them for a weird reason

Quick Summary Beats' new Product(RED) headphones aren't going to be in your local Apple Store this year. They're for artists and "influencers" only.

Apple has announced a set of Beats headphones with a difference... you can't buy them.

In a post on X, the official Beats account announced a brand new pair of custom Beats Solo 4 headphones with unique packaging designed by artist and designer Yinka Ilori.

The headphones, launched to mark World AIDS Day, are part of the Product(RED) branding but will only be available in an extremely limited edition. You'll almost certainly never see them in the wild or be able to get hold of your own – unless you're a pop star or social media influencer, that is.

According to Beats' chief marketing officer Chris Thorne, the company is "excited to use its network of talent and influencers to seed this custom product and raise awareness."

The news was shared exclusively with Women's Wear Daily in the US, and Yinka Ilori told the magazine: "I’m honoured to be a part of such a meaningful initiative with Beats by Dre and (RED)."

To mark our long partnership with (RED) and continue supporting their mission, we created these custom Beats Solo 4 headphones. As part of the collaboration, artist and designer @YinkaIlori_ brings his bold and kaleidoscopic approach to exclusive special-edition packaging. pic.twitter.com/dhJnqTNgaiDecember 1, 2024

What's going on with Apple and (RED)?

It's a strange move by Apple, because Product(RED) isn't just about raising awareness; it's about raising money to battle AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in Africa.

Apple has sold Product(RED) versions of its key products for years now. But with these headphones, Beats has chosen to make its own donation to (RED) and its Global Fund rather than sell a product outright. The brand hasn't disclosed the amount of its donation.

Apple first supported Product(RED) back in the Steve Jobs era, and its special edition products have included iPods, iPhones and one-offs, such as solid gold EarPods.

I've got the (RED) Apple Watch Sport band, but it's no longer on sale and the (RED) Apple Watch is no longer an option. There aren't any (RED) iPhone 15 or 16 models, and the only current (RED) iPhone, the iPhone SE, is due to be replaced early next year.

We don't know Apple's future plans. However, if Apple is planning to quietly stop manufacturing (RED) versions of Apple devices but didn't want the bad PR of an official ending, moving to make limited editions for influencers is exactly how it might do it.