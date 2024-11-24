Sennheiser's 5-star headphones just dropped to their lowest-ever price

Are you on the hunt for Christmas gifts? Or maybe you’re considering buying yourself a little treat to celebrate the end of the year? Now’s the time to do it. While the best Black Friday sales don’t officially kick off until the end of the month, plenty of deals are already available ahead of time.
The best headphones are always discounted during the event, with price drops on popular brands like Sennheiser, Sony and Bose. There are often so many price drops it’s hard to know which ones to buy. But for anyone who's a little forgetful about charging their devices should consider the Sennheiser Momentum 4 – which have a ginormous 60-hour battery life with the noise-cancelling switched on.
Sennheiser’s top-of-the-range headphones have been cut to their most affordable price yet thanks to this early Black Friday deal. The Momentum 4 have impressive sound and effective ANC but the best part is you will rarely have to charge them thanks to the 60-hour battery life.
With a T3 five-star rating, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Especially at this big of a price drop, making them the cheapest ever to date – something which I've verified using CamelCamelCamel.
Combining a lively sound with Adaptive ANC, Sennheiser’s cans are for music lovers. They’re precise and impactful with an assertive bass and a crisp treble. And you won’t get distracted by the outside world because the noise-cancelling adjusts itself depending on your environment, it does a great job of dulling down everything from the rattle of the train to office chatter.
See the Sennheiser deal on Amazon
But it's really the battery that sells these headphones. It's a huge win, lasting around 60 hours before needing to be plugged in. That’s a lot more than the equivalents from Bose or Sony – which last 24 hours and 30 hours respectively. Fast-charging is also supported – which will give you about four hours of playback from a quick five minutes plugged into power.
As well as boasting impressive performance across the board, these headphones are comfortable to wear for a long time. Because of that, they’ll be a good choice for your commute or long journeys. They even come with a hard-shelled protective case and an aeroplane adapter.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Yasmine is the former Reviews Writer for T3, so she's been knee-deep in the latest tech products for reviewing and curating into the best buying guides since she started in 2019. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech – and since departing has also held a role as Digital Spy's Tech Editor. In her free time, you'll catch her travelling the globe – the perks of being a freelance tech expert – tending to her plants when at home and, but of course, planning her next big trip.
-
-
Run fast! Garmin’s five-star Forerunner drops to its lowest-ever price in multiple colorways
Black Friday has definitely come early!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published