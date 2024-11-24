Sennheiser's 5-star headphones just dropped to their lowest-ever price

Are you on the hunt for Christmas gifts? Or maybe you’re considering buying yourself a little treat to celebrate the end of the year? Now’s the time to do it. While the best Black Friday sales don’t officially kick off until the end of the month, plenty of deals are already available ahead of time.

The best headphones are always discounted during the event, with price drops on popular brands like Sennheiser, Sony and Bose. There are often so many price drops it’s hard to know which ones to buy. But for anyone who's a little forgetful about charging their devices should consider the Sennheiser Momentum 4 – which have a ginormous 60-hour battery life with the noise-cancelling switched on.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £309.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Sennheiser’s top-of-the-range headphones have been cut to their most affordable price yet thanks to this early Black Friday deal. The Momentum 4 have impressive sound and effective ANC but the best part is you will rarely have to charge them thanks to the 60-hour battery life.

With a T3 five-star rating, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Especially at this big of a price drop, making them the cheapest ever to date – something which I've verified using CamelCamelCamel.

Combining a lively sound with Adaptive ANC, Sennheiser’s cans are for music lovers. They’re precise and impactful with an assertive bass and a crisp treble. And you won’t get distracted by the outside world because the noise-cancelling adjusts itself depending on your environment, it does a great job of dulling down everything from the rattle of the train to office chatter.

See the Sennheiser deal on Amazon

But it's really the battery that sells these headphones. It's a huge win, lasting around 60 hours before needing to be plugged in. That’s a lot more than the equivalents from Bose or Sony – which last 24 hours and 30 hours respectively. Fast-charging is also supported – which will give you about four hours of playback from a quick five minutes plugged into power.

As well as boasting impressive performance across the board, these headphones are comfortable to wear for a long time. Because of that, they’ll be a good choice for your commute or long journeys. They even come with a hard-shelled protective case and an aeroplane adapter.