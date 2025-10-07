Nothing saved its best audio feature for a pair of £79 headphones

If you're at all interested in the world of audio, you're probably aware of the brand, Nothing. Led by Carl Pei, the plucky startup has gone from strength to strength in the last few years.

It's offerings thus far have mostly existed in the world of earbuds and Android phones, though it has also launched a couple of pairs of headphones this year. That includes its flagship, the Nothing Headphone (1), which was designed in partnership with KEF.

CMF Headphone Pro: £79 at Amazon It may not be discounted, but the CMF Headphone Pro is still my top pick for budget headphones.

However, it also launched a more affordable set via its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. The CMF Headphone Pro always sounded like a seriously killer proposition, with great specs and a low price point.

Having used them for a few weeks now, I have to say I'm seriously hooked. I usually struggle with over-ear units like this, as the cups can't close properly when I'm wearing glasses and that makes the ANC worse than useless.

Here, though, the cushioning is superior, allowing me to truly block out the world around me. But it's not even the noise cancellation which has me really excited by these cans.

(Image credit: Future)

On the left-hand cup, the brand has included a dedicated slider which allows the user to boost and cut the bass or treble frequencies on the fly. And frankly, it's absolutely genius.

I leave mine set on the bass side, and it makes a substantial difference to the quality of the sound. It enables you to cut away some of the woolly frequencies, which makes the overall EQ much more pleasant.

It also lets you fine tune the low end for each individual track. I've loved playing DJ and trying to time a bass boost with the drop in a song, allowing quieter sections to not be clouded with bass and bigger ones to get the full sonic treatment.

It's the sort of feature I'm amazed isn't more commonplace. Frankly, the fact that these headphones cost just £79 is insanity, and makes them one of my top picks – even if they're not discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale.