Nothing Phone (3a) could be joined by an all-new product from the brand

Quick Summary A new Nothing product has appeared at a certification authority, suggesting an imminent launch. The product is listed as "wireless headphone" suggesting that Nothing is going to venture into a new category of devices.

We know that Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone (3a), with a launch date of 4 March already confirmed, but while there’s plenty of excitement about that, it’s not the only new device the company has planned.

Details coming from SGS Fimko, a certification body (via The Tech Outlook), point to the registration of another type of device – a set of wireless headphones. These seem to carry in the B170 model number and have been listed as “Wireless Headphone”. That's all the details we have, but it looks like the brand is exploring a new product category.

Speculation suggests that this points to Nothing preparing another new audio device to complement its earbuds. Its previous devices to be uncovered at SGS Fimko – such as the Nothing Ear (2) – were listed as “Bluetooth Earphone with charging case” and “Wireless Earphone with charging case”, so there’s the suggestion that Wireless Headphone could point to something new..

While it looks like this is a freeform box that someone at SGS Fimko would have to fill in, the lack of any detail about a charging case or reference to “earphone” suggests that we might be seeing something from Nothing that’s over-ear instead of in-ear.

No other details are available about the product as yet, so all we can do is speculate that there could be a pair of Nothing headphones coming. They could use the manufacturer’s signature transparent design, for example, and continue the good work that it has done in offering great sound quality for not a lot of money.

As this is the first that we’ve heard about this new product, we don’t know if this will be announced alongside the Nothing Phone (3a), or if there will be a separate announcement from the firm so there’s no distraction from the main event.

Nothing fans can’t help but notice however, that the expected new flagship phone – the Nothing Phone (3) – is nowhere to be seen. That's now unlikely to see the light of day until later in the year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If nothing else (no pun intended), it does suggest that we’re going to be seeing quite a lot from Nothing in 2025, so there’s going to be ample opportunity for the company to launch its new headphones.

There’s less than a month to go until the launch of Nothing’s new phone, so we’ll soon find out if there are new headphones to get excited about too.