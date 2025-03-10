Huawei is knocking £20 off my favourite affordable open-ear headphones for a limited time only
The FreeArc is only £79.99 – an excellent deal for runners and cyclists!
Open-ear headphones are having a moment, which is great news for runners and cyclists (and anyone else) who like to be aware of their surroundings. My current favourite oen-ear buds, the Huawei FreeArc, are 20% off right now, knocking £20 off the asking price of the already cheap buds.
One of the latest running headphones to be released, the FreeArc was launched only weeks ago, and Huawei decided to push the buds by offering an early-bird discount. I'd say £20 off headphones, which are less than half the price of the Shokz OpenFit 2, puts the FreeArc in the bargain basement category. And these are some fine headphones, so I'd seriously consider getting one now if I were you!
The Huawei FreeArc headphones feature an open-ear, hook-style design for a secure fit during activities. Each earbud weighs 8.9 grams and houses a 17×12mm high-sensitivity driver, delivering rich audio. They offer up to 7 hours of playback per charge, extendable to 28 hours with the case, and boast an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. Use the code A20OFFFREEARC to get £20 off at the checkout.
The Huawei FreeArc headphones are open-ear, true wireless earbuds designed for active users seeking situational awareness without compromising audio quality. They feature a unique design with a 0.7mm nickel-titanium shape memory alloy, known as the "C-Bridge Design," connecting the audio unit ("Acoustic Bean") to the counterweight behind the ear ("Comfort Droplet").
These earbuds are equipped with 17×12mm high-sensitivity drivers utilising Neodymium Iron Boron magnets, commonly found in high-end headphones, delivering a balanced and adaptive sound profile. Huawei's sound tuning incorporates a PU and PEN titanium-plated diaphragm, enhancing bass, mids, and treble.
With an IP57 rating, the FreeArc is resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for sweaty workouts and exposure to elements. The battery life offers up to 7 hours of playback, extendable to 28 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge provides approximately 3 hours of playback. Connectivity is facilitated through Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring a stable connection. Each earbud weighs 8.9 grams, with the charging case adding 67 grams.
Matt Kollat
