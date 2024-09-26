Audeze's new high-end headphones are fantastic, electrostatic

Quick Summary
Audeze's CRBN2 electrostatic headphones have drivers made from an ultra-light, ultra-responsive carbon fibre-based material.
They've also been tuned for even more lifelike and powerful bass.
When it comes to the best headphones, electrostatic models are highly prized by audiophiles for their natural delivery and their precision. And the new CRBN2 headphones from high-end headphone designer (and recent Sony acquisition) Audeze could be some of the best you've heard.
The Audeze CRBN2 open-backed over-ears are based on the same firm's innovative CRBN predecessor, and like that model they use a carbon nanotube-based material to create very light, very precise drivers that respond extremely quickly.
The film used in the CRBN2 headphones was originally developed for medical use in hospitals that used magnetic resonance imaging, which meant that traditional ferrous drivers weren't an option. The resulting film turned out to not just be safe for use near MRI machines but pretty great for sound quality too.
For this new version, Audeze has added a technology it calls SLAM, short for Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator. This has been tuned to enhance low frequencies to deliver a bass response "that is both physical and lifelike, and unmatched by any other electrostatic headphone on the market."
These aren't exactly cheap – the RRP is $5,995, which works out as roughly £4,475 – but Audeze promises a performance that's worth every penny.
Audeze CRBN2: key features and specifications
The drivers in the new CRBN2 headphones use an ultra-thin polymide film with infused carbon nanotubes, which Audeze says delivers precisely controlled electrical conductivity throughout the diaphragm, delivering exceptional accuracy and clarity.
The transducers are 120mm x 90mm and the frequency response is 10Hz to 40kHz. The CRBN2 are compatible with all 580-volt bias electrostatic amplifiers.
The open-back housing is made from magnesium, stainless steel and polymer acetate with premium leather earpads, and because the electrostatic drivers don't need the same huge magnets as more traditional headphones, the weight comes in at or around a relatively light 480g.
You can buy the Audeze CRBN2 headphones directly from Audeze.com.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
